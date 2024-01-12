en English
Health

Brewing Connections: LifeCare Edinburgh’s Innovative Approach to Combat Loneliness

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
Brewing Connections: LifeCare Edinburgh’s Innovative Approach to Combat Loneliness

On January 15th, the community cafe, CafeLife, run by LifeCare Edinburgh, is set to launch a ‘chatty cafe’ scheme. This move is designed to tackle isolation and loneliness among the elderly, a significant issue with over 75% of LifeCare’s clients living alone. The launch coincides with the so-called ‘Blue Monday,’ often dubbed the most depressing day of the year, but LifeCare aims to invert this narrative by turning it into a ‘Brew Monday.’ This initiative sees the provision of free tea and coffee to encourage locals to come in and socialize.

‘Chatter & Natter’ Tables

The innovative scheme involves the introduction of ‘Chatter & Natter’ tables at the cafe, creating spaces for customers to connect and meet new faces. These tables are supported by volunteers, contributing to the creation of a welcoming and friendly atmosphere. The sessions will run every Monday from 11 am to 2 pm, ensuring regular opportunities for social interaction.

CafeLife: A Lifeline for Many

For individuals like David and Sofiya, who have been frequenting CafeLife for over a decade, the cafe is more than just a place to grab a quick bite; it’s a lifeline. These ‘chat and natter’ tables are set to become a permanent feature at CafeLife post-launch, and the proceeds will go towards supporting LifeCare’s much-needed services.

Breaking the Isolation Barrier

Sarah Van Putten, CEO of LifeCare, encourages anyone experiencing isolation to seek support, suggesting CafeLife as an excellent place to find companionship. The colder months can often impede older individuals from getting out, making initiatives like this all the more vital. By transforming ‘Blue Monday’ into ‘Brew Monday,’ LifeCare not only offers a comforting cup of tea but also a chance to combat loneliness and establish meaningful connections.

Health Society United Kingdom
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

