‘Breathless Pune’: A Photo Exhibition Putting Air Pollution in Focus

As the sun rises over Pune, India, it reveals not just the bustling life of its citizens but also an invisible enemy that has been quietly suffocating their city: air pollution. To shed light on this issue, Parisar, a local environmental organization, in collaboration with Pune Air Action Hub, is hosting a poignant photo exhibition. The showcase titled ‘Breathless Pune’ aims to bring the impact of air pollution on the city’s inhabitants into sharp focus.

Visualizing the Invisible Enemy

The exhibition features a collection of evocative photographs taken by talented local artists. These images portray the daily struggle of Pune’s citizens against the backdrop of deteriorating air quality. The intent is to raise awareness about the sources of pollution — vehicular emissions, industrial activities, construction dust, and biomass burning — and to stimulate discussions on potential solutions. It is a stark reminder of the invisible enemy that has been linked to health issues such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Pune: A Non-Attainment City

Marked as one of India’s 131 non-attainment cities, Pune has an air action plan under the National Clean Air Programme. It has received funds from the 15th Finance Commission to improve air quality. However, the battle against air pollution is far from over. The city is still grappling with significant environmental challenges, which the exhibition hopes to highlight through its compelling visual narrative.

A Call to Action

‘Breathless Pune’ seeks to inspire change by addressing the root causes of air pollution and advocating for sustainable practices and policies. The organizers have thrown open the doors to citizens, policymakers, and environmentalists to engage in a dialogue about the issue. The exhibition also serves as a platform for learning about local initiatives for cleaner air. Alongside the display, experts will conduct sessions on the health impacts of air pollution and mitigation strategies, empowering the public to make informed choices to reduce air pollution.

Despite its challenges, ‘Breathless Pune’ is a beacon of hope. It is a testament to the resilience of the city’s citizens and their commitment to fighting for cleaner air. With its potent visuals and compelling narrative, the exhibition is set to cast a spotlight on the urgency of air pollution, urging everyone to take notice and take action.