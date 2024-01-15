en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

‘Breathless Pune’: A Photo Exhibition Putting Air Pollution in Focus

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:01 am EST
‘Breathless Pune’: A Photo Exhibition Putting Air Pollution in Focus

As the sun rises over Pune, India, it reveals not just the bustling life of its citizens but also an invisible enemy that has been quietly suffocating their city: air pollution. To shed light on this issue, Parisar, a local environmental organization, in collaboration with Pune Air Action Hub, is hosting a poignant photo exhibition. The showcase titled ‘Breathless Pune’ aims to bring the impact of air pollution on the city’s inhabitants into sharp focus.

Visualizing the Invisible Enemy

The exhibition features a collection of evocative photographs taken by talented local artists. These images portray the daily struggle of Pune’s citizens against the backdrop of deteriorating air quality. The intent is to raise awareness about the sources of pollution — vehicular emissions, industrial activities, construction dust, and biomass burning — and to stimulate discussions on potential solutions. It is a stark reminder of the invisible enemy that has been linked to health issues such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Pune: A Non-Attainment City

Marked as one of India’s 131 non-attainment cities, Pune has an air action plan under the National Clean Air Programme. It has received funds from the 15th Finance Commission to improve air quality. However, the battle against air pollution is far from over. The city is still grappling with significant environmental challenges, which the exhibition hopes to highlight through its compelling visual narrative.

A Call to Action

‘Breathless Pune’ seeks to inspire change by addressing the root causes of air pollution and advocating for sustainable practices and policies. The organizers have thrown open the doors to citizens, policymakers, and environmentalists to engage in a dialogue about the issue. The exhibition also serves as a platform for learning about local initiatives for cleaner air. Alongside the display, experts will conduct sessions on the health impacts of air pollution and mitigation strategies, empowering the public to make informed choices to reduce air pollution.

Despite its challenges, ‘Breathless Pune’ is a beacon of hope. It is a testament to the resilience of the city’s citizens and their commitment to fighting for cleaner air. With its potent visuals and compelling narrative, the exhibition is set to cast a spotlight on the urgency of air pollution, urging everyone to take notice and take action.

0
Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
30 seconds ago
Carmat Sees Surge in Artificial Heart Sales; Plans Expansion
French MedTech firm Carmat has reported a significant surge in its annual revenue, closing the year with sales of 17 Aeson® artificial hearts and an impressive turnover of €2.8 million. This growth, primarily driven by a substantial increase in sales in the last quarter of 2023, signifies a rising acceptance and demand for Carmat’s innovative
Carmat Sees Surge in Artificial Heart Sales; Plans Expansion
Religious Faith Enhances Health and Well-being of Unpaid Carers, Says Carers UK Report
11 mins ago
Religious Faith Enhances Health and Well-being of Unpaid Carers, Says Carers UK Report
Rainbow Children's Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar
11 mins ago
Rainbow Children's Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar
St Helens Star People's Choice Award: A Salute to NHS Heroes
5 mins ago
St Helens Star People's Choice Award: A Salute to NHS Heroes
UK's Universal Credit Reforms: A Blow to Individuals with Disabilities and Mental Health Conditions
6 mins ago
UK's Universal Credit Reforms: A Blow to Individuals with Disabilities and Mental Health Conditions
New York Bans Geofencing Near Healthcare Facilities
9 mins ago
New York Bans Geofencing Near Healthcare Facilities
Latest Headlines
World News
Kalonzo Musyoka Gears Up for 2027 Presidential Race Amid National Support
8 seconds
Kalonzo Musyoka Gears Up for 2027 Presidential Race Amid National Support
Gemma Dryburgh: Rising Star Ready for 2024 LPGA Season Amid Growing Recognition for Women's Golf
15 seconds
Gemma Dryburgh: Rising Star Ready for 2024 LPGA Season Amid Growing Recognition for Women's Golf
BJP Raises Concerns Over Proposed Transfer of Powers Within MCD
18 seconds
BJP Raises Concerns Over Proposed Transfer of Powers Within MCD
Carmat Sees Surge in Artificial Heart Sales; Plans Expansion
30 seconds
Carmat Sees Surge in Artificial Heart Sales; Plans Expansion
Madhav Das Nalapat Criticizes Eurasia Group's 'Dangerous Friends' Classification
37 seconds
Madhav Das Nalapat Criticizes Eurasia Group's 'Dangerous Friends' Classification
Technical Glitch Disqualifies Indian Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu from Asian Olympic Qualifiers
1 min
Technical Glitch Disqualifies Indian Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu from Asian Olympic Qualifiers
Political Unrest in Guatemala Over Delayed Presidential Inauguration
3 mins
Political Unrest in Guatemala Over Delayed Presidential Inauguration
Prosecutors Request Disciplinary Action against South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
3 mins
Prosecutors Request Disciplinary Action against South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
Fantasy Basketball Shift: Emerging Players and New Opportunities
5 mins
Fantasy Basketball Shift: Emerging Players and New Opportunities
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app