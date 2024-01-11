en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Breastfeeding in Infants’ Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:35 pm EST
Breastfeeding in Infants’ Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study

In a significant development in the field of child health, a recent study indicates a strong correlation between infant breastfeeding and lower risk of childhood obesity. The study, published in the Pediatrics journal, involved 8,134 mother-child pairs across 21 locations in 16 states and Puerto Rico, as a part of the ECHO Cohort research.

Lower BMIz Scores Linked to Breastfeeding

Regardless of the mother’s pre-pregnancy Body Mass Index (BMI), infants who were breastfed for any duration during their early three months exhibited a lower risk of childhood obesity. This correlation was discerned through lower BMIz scores in children between the ages of 2 and 6. It’s worth noting that BMIz scores are used to compare children’s growth to their peers, while BMI indicates body weight relative to height.

Exclusive and Consistent Breastfeeding

The study differentiated between any breastfeeding, which could include formula or other foods, and exclusive breastfeeding with no other foods or formula at three months old. Exclusive breastfeeding at three months was associated with lower BMIz scores only in children of mothers with a normal pre-pregnancy BMI. However, each additional month of any or exclusive breastfeeding correlated with a significantly lower child BMIz score.

The Role of Mothers’ Pre-Pregnancy Weight

Interestingly, this association was particularly strong in children whose mothers were overweight or obese prior to pregnancy. This suggests that breastfeeding could have a powerful impact in preventing childhood obesity, especially for children of mothers who had obesity before pregnancy.

The findings from this study underscore the importance of promoting breastfeeding as a preventative measure against childhood obesity. This is particularly relevant for health professionals advising women with obesity.

0
Health
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
16 mins ago
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, a reputable healthcare provider in Central Texas, has announced a significant expansion plan to cater to the escalating healthcare demands of the region, particularly in Williamson County. The $53.1 million expansion features a new floor with 34 intermediate care beds, and the completion of the fifth floor in the
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
Potential Leadership Change in PAS: Implications of Abdul Hadi Awang's Health Concerns
20 mins ago
Potential Leadership Change in PAS: Implications of Abdul Hadi Awang's Health Concerns
CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacies in Target Stores as Part of Strategic Downsizing
29 mins ago
CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacies in Target Stores as Part of Strategic Downsizing
Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access
16 mins ago
Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access
Unprecedented Rise in Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses; NYC Subway Rat Scandal; Ignored Warning Precedes Maine Shooting
18 mins ago
Unprecedented Rise in Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses; NYC Subway Rat Scandal; Ignored Warning Precedes Maine Shooting
Pitavastatin-Azole Combination: A Promising Approach for Treating Aspergillus Fumigatus Infections
19 mins ago
Pitavastatin-Azole Combination: A Promising Approach for Treating Aspergillus Fumigatus Infections
Latest Headlines
World News
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
2 mins
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Season
15 mins
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Season
NFL Wildcard Playoff May Move from Orchard Park to Cleveland Amid Severe Weather
15 mins
NFL Wildcard Playoff May Move from Orchard Park to Cleveland Amid Severe Weather
Naomi Osaka's Return and Coco Gauff's Momentum: A New Chapter in Women's Tennis
16 mins
Naomi Osaka's Return and Coco Gauff's Momentum: A New Chapter in Women's Tennis
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
16 mins
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
Texas A&M's Mike Elko Retains Bryant Gross-Armiento Amid Coaching Changes
16 mins
Texas A&M's Mike Elko Retains Bryant Gross-Armiento Amid Coaching Changes
Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access
16 mins
Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Point Guard Skylar Mays, Adjust Roster
16 mins
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Point Guard Skylar Mays, Adjust Roster
Unprecedented Rise in Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses; NYC Subway Rat Scandal; Ignored Warning Precedes Maine Shooting
18 mins
Unprecedented Rise in Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses; NYC Subway Rat Scandal; Ignored Warning Precedes Maine Shooting
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app