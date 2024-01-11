Breastfeeding in Infants’ Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study

In a significant development in the field of child health, a recent study indicates a strong correlation between infant breastfeeding and lower risk of childhood obesity. The study, published in the Pediatrics journal, involved 8,134 mother-child pairs across 21 locations in 16 states and Puerto Rico, as a part of the ECHO Cohort research.

Lower BMIz Scores Linked to Breastfeeding

Regardless of the mother’s pre-pregnancy Body Mass Index (BMI), infants who were breastfed for any duration during their early three months exhibited a lower risk of childhood obesity. This correlation was discerned through lower BMIz scores in children between the ages of 2 and 6. It’s worth noting that BMIz scores are used to compare children’s growth to their peers, while BMI indicates body weight relative to height.

Exclusive and Consistent Breastfeeding

The study differentiated between any breastfeeding, which could include formula or other foods, and exclusive breastfeeding with no other foods or formula at three months old. Exclusive breastfeeding at three months was associated with lower BMIz scores only in children of mothers with a normal pre-pregnancy BMI. However, each additional month of any or exclusive breastfeeding correlated with a significantly lower child BMIz score.

The Role of Mothers’ Pre-Pregnancy Weight

Interestingly, this association was particularly strong in children whose mothers were overweight or obese prior to pregnancy. This suggests that breastfeeding could have a powerful impact in preventing childhood obesity, especially for children of mothers who had obesity before pregnancy.

The findings from this study underscore the importance of promoting breastfeeding as a preventative measure against childhood obesity. This is particularly relevant for health professionals advising women with obesity.