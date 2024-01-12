en English
Health

Breastfeeding Duration: A Balance Between Benefits and Emotional Well-being

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:54 pm EST
Breastfeeding Duration: A Balance Between Benefits and Emotional Well-being

The question of breastfeeding duration is a dichotomy, balanced precariously between medical advantages and emotional repercussions. It’s a topic that frequently surfaces in the discussions of lactation consultants like registered nurse Hillary Sadler. As per the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life is advised. However, the guidelines also acknowledge the varying circumstances that may lead some mothers to truncate breastfeeding or resort to formula from the inception.

Evidence-Based Decisions and Individual Needs

Sadler highlights the importance of making the breastfeeding decision based on what is mutually beneficial for both mother and baby. This could span from not breastfeeding at all to continuing beyond the two-year mark. The decision should be informed by evidence-based benefits, but equally vital is the consideration of the mother’s mental health and family needs.

The Medical Benefits and Emotional Considerations

There are undeniable medical advantages associated with longer breastfeeding periods. These include reduced risks of specific cancers and diseases for the mother, and a decreased likelihood of conditions like Type 1 diabetes and irritable bowel disease for the baby. However, the emotionally taxing nature of breastfeeding is also acknowledged. It may not be the optimal choice if it casts a negative impact on the mother’s mental health.

Alignment with AAP and CDC Recommendations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) aligns with the AAP recommendation but also encourages breastfeeding for up to two years alongside complementary foods. This aligns with the study funded by the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program at the National Institutes of Health. They discovered that consistent breastfeeding during the first three months was linked to a lower risk of childhood obesity, regardless of the mother’s body mass index (BMI) before pregnancy. The study, which considered BMI measurements from 8,134 pairs of mothers and kids, found that each additional month of breastfeeding, whether consistent or exclusive, might contribute to a lower weight later in childhood, especially for mothers who were obese before pregnancy. The stress, however, is on the importance of personal needs and desires when making this crucial decision.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

