Breast Cancer Survivor Angelica May Embraces Life and Love with Post-Chemo Proposal

Angelica May's journey through breast cancer treatment culminated in a moment of pure joy and surprise at the Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute in Wilmington, North Carolina. After enduring months of chemotherapy, the significant milestone of completing her treatment was made even more memorable by her boyfriend of 10 years, Imeek Watkins, who proposed in a heartwarming surprise witnessed by loved ones and healthcare professionals alike.

Advertisment

Triumph Over Adversity

Diagnosed with stage two triple negative breast cancer in September, May faced her condition with resilience and determination. Supported by Watkins, May navigated the complexities of treatment, which included chemotherapy sessions that left her feeling exhausted and sick. Despite these challenges, her spirit remained unbroken, driven by the love and support of her partner. Watkins, who has been a constant source of strength, put his football career on hold to be by May's side, exemplifying their unwavering commitment to each other through health challenges.

Financial Struggles and Future Plans

Advertisment

The couple's journey was not without its financial hurdles. May, a preschool teacher, found herself unable to work due to the demands of her treatment. With medical expenses piling up, including costs related to preserving fertility options, the financial strain was palpable. Yet, the community rallied around May, with a GoFundMe campaign initiated by a coworker to help alleviate some of the financial pressures. As May and Watkins look to the future, they dream of starting a family, with plans to marry in Wilmington, the city that has been the backdrop of their love and resilience.

A New Chapter Begins

As May rang the bell at the Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute, signifying the end of her chemotherapy, she was unaware of the surprise Watkins had in store. The proposal, a symbol of their enduring love and shared journey through adversity, marked the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. With plans for a double mastectomy and immunotherapy on the horizon, May remains optimistic, her spirit buoyed by the love and support of Watkins, her healthcare team, and the wider community. The couple's story is a testament to the power of love, resilience, and hope in the face of life's most daunting challenges.