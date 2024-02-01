Breast Cancer Mortality: A Racial Disparity Calling for Urgent Action

Despite advances in cancer treatment and a narrowing disparity in mortality rates between Black and white communities for many cancer types, breast cancer remains a stark exception. In the United States, Black women are over 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than their white counterparts, a statistic that calls for deeper exploration and an urgent need for change.

Grave Disparity in Mortality Rates

Arizona, the state with the fifth-worst overall breast cancer mortality rate for Black women, offers a snapshot of this nationwide issue. From 2016 to 2020, the rate of breast cancer deaths for Black women in Arizona was 26.2 per 100,000, compared to 18.9 per 100,000 for white non-Hispanic women, highlighting an appalling disparity.

Factors Behind the Disparity

The reasons behind this disparity are complex and multifaceted. Black patients are more likely to be diagnosed with aggressive forms of breast cancer, such as triple-negative breast cancer. Issues related to health care access and insurance coverage also play a significant role in this inequality.

Addressing Disparities through Early Detection and Care

Early detection is critical in the fight against breast cancer. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends women to start mammography screenings at age 40, rather than 50, and continue biennially until age 74. Despite similar rates of mammography screenings between Black and other women, follow-up care and access to treatment after a positive screening need improvement.

Organizations like the Coalition of Blacks Against Cancer strive to bridge this gap. Founded in 2010, this coalition offers monthly support group sessions and educational resources for Black breast cancer survivors.

However, the need for more research into the specific causes of higher mortality rates and aggressive cancers among Black women is clear. Understanding these reasons is a vital step toward reducing these disparities and creating a future where every woman, regardless of her race, has an equal chance of beating this disease.