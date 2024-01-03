en English
Health

Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
Breast cancer, scientifically known as mammary gland tumors, predominantly affects female dogs but isn’t exclusive to them. Vet professionals have linked its occurrence to factors like the absence of spaying and advancing age. The disease presents itself in various forms, such as lumps in mammary glands, unusual discharge, and skin changes. It is imperative for dog owners to seek immediate veterinary assistance if they notice any of these symptoms.

Diagnostic Measures and Treatment

Upon suspicion of breast cancer, a veterinarian will conduct a physical examination on the dog, coupled with diagnostic tests like ultrasounds, X-rays, or fine-needle aspirates. The choice of treatment for canine breast cancer depends on the tumor’s size, stage, and spread. This could range from surgery to chemotherapy or radiation. The prognosis and recovery chances hinge on the cancer stage and the dog’s overall health.

Proactive Measures Against Canine Breast Cancer

To minimize the risk of breast cancer, experts recommend spaying female dogs before their first heat cycle. Regular veterinary check-ups facilitate early detection, a critical factor in managing and treating this disease effectively. Spreading awareness and educating dog owners about the signs of breast cancer encourages early intervention and improves outcomes.

The Role of a Healthy Lifestyle

Owners can play a pivotal role in preventing canine breast cancer by maintaining a healthy lifestyle for their dogs and seeking veterinary advice for any health concerns. Additionally, the Wake County Animal Center’s new policy on pet surrender underscores the importance of responsible pet ownership in managing overcrowded shelters and protecting animal welfare.

The shelter, now only accepting animals adopted from the center, has had to adapt due to an outbreak of dog flu and the strain of an increasing number of needy animals. While this decision has sparked some controversy, the shelter maintains it is for the animals’ best interest, highlighting the ongoing nationwide issue of overcrowded animal shelters.

Health Pets
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

