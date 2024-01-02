en English
Health

Breast Cancer History Linked to Improved Thyroid Cancer Survival Rates

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
Breast Cancer History Linked to Improved Thyroid Cancer Survival Rates

A groundbreaking study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism has unearthed a link between breast cancer history and improved survival rates in patients with thyroid cancer. The research, based on the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) 18 survey and US County Population Data, honed in on women who have battled both differentiated thyroid cancer and breast cancer.

Research Methodology and Findings

The methodology involved propensity score matching, comparing the clinical outcomes of thyroid cancer patients with and without a history of breast cancer. The findings were startling – Patients with both papillary and follicular types of thyroid cancer, who also had a history of breast cancer, manifested lower rates of metastasis and mortality compared to those with thyroid cancer alone. The beneficial effect was particularly pronounced when papillary thyroid cancer had occurred prior to breast cancer.

Role of Estrogen Receptor-Positive Breast Cancer

The study further pointed out that papillary thyroid cancer patients with a history of estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer exhibited a significant reduction in thyroid cancer-specific mortality. This suggests that the presence of estrogen receptors could be a factor in enhancing the survival rates of thyroid cancer patients with a breast cancer history.

Study Limitations

However, it is pertinent to note that the study did exclude patients who succumbed to breast cancer, marking a limitation in the research. Nonetheless, the findings strongly suggest that a history of breast cancer may positively influence the clinical prognosis of thyroid cancer patients, especially when papillary thyroid cancer precedes and in cases where the breast cancer was estrogen receptor-positive.

As the scientific community continues to battle cancer, this intriguing correlation between breast cancer history and survival rates in thyroid cancer offers a glimmer of hope, providing fresh insights into the complex interplay between different types of cancer and their potential impact on patient survival rates.

Health Science & Technology United States
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

