Breast Cancer Dominates Clinical Trials for Third Consecutive Year: Phesi Report

The annual report by Phesi, a clinical development and analytics provider, has unveiled that breast cancer continues to dominate the landscape of clinical trials, holding its position as the most studied disease for the third consecutive year. In an analysis of 65,749 recruiting trials, solid tumors emerged as the second most researched area, marking a significant rise that points towards their pivotal role in the development of new cancer therapies.

Stroke Advances, COVID-19 Research Decreases

Stroke, previously ranking fifth, has ascended to the third spot, while research into COVID-19 therapies has registered a drop, moving down to fourth as the pandemic finally shows signs of abating. Prostate cancer studies have stepped into the fifth position. Essentially, the United States hosts approximately one-third of the 115,000 recruiting investigator sites for interventional trials worldwide, equating to the combined total of the next top seven countries.

Attrition Rate in Phase 2 Clinical Trials

Another notable highlight from the report is the increased attrition rate in phase 2 clinical trials. This trend, which originated in 2022, persisted with a 28% cancellation rate in 2023 compared to the 20% pre-pandemic average. Such a trend could potentially delay the introduction of new therapies to the market and inflate clinical development costs.

Future Projections and Challenges

Although the latter half of 2023 witnessed a slight improvement in cancellation rates, trial planners are likely to confront challenges in 2024. The clinical development industry is on its path to recovery post-pandemic, but the repercussions are likely to extend into 2025. The report underscores an overall increase in trial recruitment for the top five indications over the last year, while investment into COVID-19 therapies has decreased, a trend projected to continue.