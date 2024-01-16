Breast Cancer Cells' Survival Mechanism Unearthed in Groundbreaking Study

In a groundbreaking study, scientists at the University of Sheffield have unearthed a novel survival mechanism employed by breast cancer cells within tumors. The research, published in PLOS Biology, reveals that breast cancer cells can ingest and digest their surrounding extracellular matrix (ECM) to obtain nutrients during periods of nutrient scarcity.

Advertisment

Survivor Strategy of Breast Cancer Cells

Breast cancer remains a leading cause of death, despite significant advances in survival rates. This new research may offer a fresh direction for developing treatments to tackle the disease. The study discovered that when deprived of critical amino acids, breast cancer cells can consume components of the ECM, such as collagen, to sustain their growth. The ECM, a complex supportive meshwork in the breast, often lacks nutrients due to limited blood flow, especially when tumor cells proliferate.

Metabolic Pathway: From Starvation to Survival

Advertisment

This survival mechanism is facilitated by a process called macropinocytosis, allowing cells to engulf large quantities of ECM and break it down in lysosomes. The breakdown of two amino acids, tyrosine and phenylalanine, was found to be particularly significant. These amino acids can be metabolized for energy production through the Krebs cycle, a crucial metabolic pathway in cells.

Potential Therapeutic Target Identified

The study identified the enzyme HPDL, pivotal in the metabolic pathway from phenylalanine to the Krebs cycle, as a potential therapeutic target. Inhibition of HPDL or the macropinocytosis promoter PAK1 resulted in reduced tumor cell migration and invasion. The research team emphasized that targeting the metabolic vulnerability of cancer cells in a nutrient-deprived microenvironment could be key in developing future therapies.

Cancer Research UK funded the study, and while further research is required, the findings offer a promising new route for future treatments for breast cancer.