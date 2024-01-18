Breast Cancer Awareness Movement in Turkey Reaches 500 Women

The 'Know Yourself, Early Diagnosis Breast Cancer Awareness Movement,' an initiative aimed at increasing breast cancer awareness in Turkey, has reached an impressive milestone, reaching 500 women across Antalya, Trabzon, and Hatay. The movement, which began in 2022, is a testament to the power of education and early diagnosis in combating one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women.

A Lifesaving Initiative in Action

The strategy behind this movement is simple yet effective. Volunteer physicians from the Cancer Fighters Association conduct training sessions that educate women about breast cancer and the importance of regular screenings. As part of the project, these screenings occur at Cancer Early Diagnosis, Screening, and Training Centers (KETEM), ensuring women have access to potentially lifesaving tests. Following the training, over 10 percent of participants were recommended for further hospital examinations, underscoring the movement's effectiveness.

Expanding Reach in Crisis-Affected Areas

Notably, the program was conducted for the second time in Hatay, a region affected by an earthquake. The intention is to expand this initiative to other provinces also recovering from the earthquake's impact. It is here that the Needs Map organization plays a critical role, identifying women and regions where healthcare access is limited. They coordinate screening appointments, arrange transportation, and manage the post-screening process, ensuring no woman is left behind.

More than Diagnosis: Emotional Support in Trying Times

Dr. İbrahim Çolhan, a volunteer physician with the association, highlighted the importance of continuing cancer awareness and screening in earthquake-affected areas. Beyond the focus on early diagnosis and treatment, he emphasized the initiative's role in providing emotional support. In the face of a dual crisis - cancer and earthquake recovery - the program ensures that women feel supported, not isolated. As Dr. Çolhan succinctly put it, diseases like breast cancer should not be overlooked in the wake of recovery efforts.