Breakthrough Test Detects Early Signs of Motor Neurone Disease, Pioneering Future Treatments

Scientists developing a groundbreaking test have lauded it as a "game changer" for its ability to identify indicators of motor neurone disease (MND) even before symptoms manifest. The innovative tool, referred to as TDP-43 aptamer, can discern damaged cell proteins within brain tissue samples.

Advertisment

Unlocking Early Detection

Researchers said these proteins are indicators, or biomarkers, of MND that can be spotted before cells begin to malfunction and symptoms start to appear. Dr. Holly Spence, from the University of Aberdeen, emphasized the implications of this discovery for early diagnostics and intervention, potentially allowing for the diagnosis of MND earlier when treatments might be more effective. MND affects around 5,000 people in the UK, with no cure currently available, making early detection crucial for managing the condition's impact on daily life.

How the Test Works

Advertisment

The "aptamer" lab test operates by identifying abnormal protein clumps in a brain tissue sample taken from a patient during a biopsy. Dr. Jenna Gregory, also from the University of Aberdeen, highlighted the test's ability to "target" the disease protein, revealing where toxic clumps are building up in the body with unprecedented sensitivity and accuracy. This could significantly enhance MND research, diagnostics, and treatment strategies.

Implications for MND Treatment

This research, funded by Target ALS and published in the journal Acta Neuropathologica, has been met with enthusiasm from the MND community. Dr. Brian Dickie, the director of research at the Motor Neurone Disease Association, discussed the potential for new tests to reduce diagnostic delays, thereby enabling more effective treatment. Jessica Lee, director of research at the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, stressed the need for robust biomarkers to evaluate potential treatments and speed up diagnosis, hopeful that this new technology will meet these critical needs.