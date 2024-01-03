en English
Health

Breakthrough Study Reveals TMOD1 Variant Causing Pediatric Cardiomyopathy

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
A groundbreaking study has uncovered a pathogenic variant of the gene TMOD1 (tropomodulin 1) causing dilated and restrictive cardiomyopathy in children. This discovery, involving three pediatric patients from two unrelated families, has significant implications for our understanding of the genetic basis of pediatric cardiomyopathies.

Unraveling the TMOD1 Mystery

The homozygous TMOD1 variant, p.R189W, was discovered in these children who suffered from severe heart conditions. This marks the first instance where this variant has been linked to human cardiomyopathy. While the gene TMOD1 has been known for causing embryonic lethality in knockout mice due to impaired myofibril assembly, its role in human health remained unexplored until now.

Unveiling the Impact of p.R189W on Cardiac Function

The p.R189W variant results in a compromised TMOD1 structure and shows reduced binding affinity to actin, a protein that forms (together with myosin) the contractile filaments of muscle cells. These changes hamper the ability of TMOD1 to properly regulate the thin filament lengths in cardiomyocytes, the muscle cells that make up the cardiac muscle.

Decoding the Clinical Manifestations

The affected children, whose detailed clinical histories were documented, exhibited symptoms such as dilated atria, decreased ventricular function, and episodes of ventricular tachycardia – a condition characterized by a rapid heart rate. These severe symptoms led to heart transplants for two of the three patients. Through exome sequencing, a technique for sequencing all the protein-coding genes in a genome, the TMOD1 variant was confirmed in all three patients, with their parents identified as heterozygous carriers.

Alongside the genomic analysis, the study also employed cellular and biochemical analyses to demonstrate the impact of the mutation on TMOD1 function in cardiomyocytes. These findings underscore the crucial role of TMOD1 in cardiac muscle regulation and provide invaluable insights into the genetic basis of pediatric cardiomyopathies.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

