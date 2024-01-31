Breakthrough Study Finds Oral Blood Cancer Treatment as Effective as IV Methods

In a significant breakthrough in the field of cancer treatment, researchers from the John Theurer Cancer Center (JTCC), part of the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center at Georgetown University, have unveiled results from a Phase 3 study highlighting the equivalent efficacy and safety of an oral treatment for blood cancers. This oral formulation, known as decitabine-cedazuridine, offers a promising alternative to traditional intravenous (IV) methods, potentially improving the quality of life for patients.

Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment

The study, led by Dr. James K. McCloskey, interim Chief of JTCC's Division of Leukemia, and published in The Lancet, a renowned weekly, peer-reviewed medical journal, confirmed that oral decitabine-cedazuridine is pharmacologically and pharmacodynamically equivalent to its IV counterpart. This discovery suggests that this oral treatment can serve as a safe and effective substitute for IV methods in treating blood cancers such as myelodysplastic syndrome and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Enriching Patient Experience

This innovation in clinical care holds immense potential benefits for patients. Dr. McCloskey emphasizes the increased comfort and convenience that come with oral treatment. Forgoing inpatient treatment can save patients hours, if not days, typically spent receiving medication, significantly improving their quality of life.

Decitabine-cedazuridine, marketed under the brand name Inqovi, received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020. The study supports this approval, underlining the promising response and overall survival rates associated with Inqovi. However, the need for further research persists, particularly towards exploring other potential treatment options.