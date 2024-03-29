Breakthrough Study: Dogs Detect PTSD Symptoms in Human Breath with High Accuracy

Listen to Dogs are a man's best friend is a quote repeated over the years to share the animal's unconditional love, and loyalty towards their human mate and now a study has confirmed they can do more than that. Dogs can also sniff out oncoming PTSD flashbacks in humans that could help in devising medical treatments.

Unlocking Canine Potential in PTSD Management

Scientists have found evidence that assistance dogs could be taught to alert to the breath of people who have been reminded of traumas. "PTSD service dogs are already trained to assist people during episodes of distress. However, dogs are currently trained to respond to behavioural and physical cues. Our study showed that at least some dogs can also detect these episodes via breath," said Laura Kiiroja of Dalhousie University, first author of the paper. Their study, published in Frontiers in Allergy, states that the proof-of-concept study is the first to demonstrate that some dogs can detect volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emitted by people with trauma histories when experiencing distress.

Methodology and Findings

To analyse this aspect in dogs, scientists recruited 26 trauma-experienced humans, 54% meeting PTSD criteria, participants donated scents while recalling trauma wearing different facemasks. 25 pet dogs were recruited for scent-detection training, however only two, Ivy and Callie, showed remarkable skills and motivation to complete the full study. "Both Ivy and Callie found this work inherently motivating. Their limitless appetite for delicious treats was also an asset. It was much harder to convince them to take a break than to commence work. Callie in particular made sure there was no dilly-dallying," Laura Kiiroja added. The two dogs achieved 90% accuracy in discriminating stress odours, with Ivy at 74% and Callie at 81% accuracy in subsequent tests.

Implications and Future Research

The team is now looking to conducting a bigger study with a larger sample size to further validate their findings.