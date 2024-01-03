en English
Health

Breakthrough Research: p53 Mutations Reprogram Fat Cells, Influencing Breast Cancer Progression

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:49 am EST
Breakthrough Research: p53 Mutations Reprogram Fat Cells, Influencing Breast Cancer Progression

Researchers from the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and the Weizmann Institute in Israel have made a breakthrough discovery that mutations in the p53 tumor suppressor gene not only promote the growth of cancer cells but also manipulate the tumor microenvironment by reprogramming fat cells. The finding holds particular importance for breast cancer, where an estimated 30% of cases involve mutations or losses in the p53 gene, undermining its function as a cancer inhibitor.

Mutated p53 and Fat Cells: An Unforeseen Connection

The study revealed that p53-mutated breast cancer cells induce changes in adjacent fat cells, known as adipocytes. The mutation causes these adipocytes to become more inflammatory and immunosuppressive, thereby facilitating tumor growth. The reprogramming leads to metabolic and gene activity alterations in adipocytes, hinders their maturation, and reverts mature fat cells to an immature state. This effect was particularly pronounced when the adipocytes were exposed to culture medium from breast cancer cells with mutated p53.

Implications on Immune Response

When these manipulated fat cells were introduced into mice with breast cancer cells, the tumors that developed had an increased number of immune cells with immunosuppressive properties. This included higher levels of PD-L1, a molecule that suppresses the immune response against tumors, further exacerbating the cancer’s growth and spread.

Complex Role of p53 Mutations

The study also found that certain p53 mutations could reprogram preadipocytes even more strongly towards a pro-inflammatory state than cells entirely lacking p53. This research underscores the complex role of p53 mutations in cancer progression. It highlights the potential impact of the interaction between cancer cells and adipocytes on breast cancer prognosis.

This discovery deepens our understanding of the p53 tumor suppressor gene’s role in cancer growth and its effects on the tumor microenvironment. It opens new avenues for research and potential therapeutic strategies aimed at curbing the devastating impacts of breast cancer.

Health Science & Technology
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

