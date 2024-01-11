en English
Health

Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:09 pm EST
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract

In a significant leap for biomedical research, a groundbreaking microfluidic device has been developed to simulate the intricate neuro-epithelial connections in the human gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Spearheaded by researchers from the Department of Physiology and Biomedical Engineering at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, USA, this novel device enables the co-culture of enteric neurons and intestinal epithelial cells derived from human organoids.

Revolutionary Design and Function

The device comprises two compartments: one dedicated to intestinal myenteric neurons – including intrinsic primary afferent neurons (IPANs) from transgenic mice – and the other to intestinal epithelial cells. The neuronal compartment is designed to allow neurons to extend projections into microgrooves. This interaction with epithelial cells enhances the density and directionality of neuronal projections.

Emulating In Vivo Conditions

The innovative design of this device allows scientists to observe and study the interactions between neurons and epithelial cells within a controlled environment that closely mirrors in vivo conditions. The research, published on November 14, 2023, in the journal Microsystems & Nanoengineering, signifies an important stride in understanding GI functions and could potentially lead to improved healthcare solutions for gastrointestinal disorders.

Implications for Future Medical Research

The microfluidic device opens new frontiers in medical research by providing an unprecedented platform to study the gut’s response to stimuli and diseases. This could enhance our understanding and treatment of conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome and other functional gastrointestinal disorders. Moreover, the technology holds promise to be adapted for research into other organs and systems, thus expanding its potential applications and impact on healthcare.

Health Science & Technology United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

