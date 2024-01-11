Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract

In a significant leap for biomedical research, a groundbreaking microfluidic device has been developed to simulate the intricate neuro-epithelial connections in the human gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Spearheaded by researchers from the Department of Physiology and Biomedical Engineering at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, USA, this novel device enables the co-culture of enteric neurons and intestinal epithelial cells derived from human organoids.

Revolutionary Design and Function

The device comprises two compartments: one dedicated to intestinal myenteric neurons – including intrinsic primary afferent neurons (IPANs) from transgenic mice – and the other to intestinal epithelial cells. The neuronal compartment is designed to allow neurons to extend projections into microgrooves. This interaction with epithelial cells enhances the density and directionality of neuronal projections.

Emulating In Vivo Conditions

The innovative design of this device allows scientists to observe and study the interactions between neurons and epithelial cells within a controlled environment that closely mirrors in vivo conditions. The research, published on November 14, 2023, in the journal Microsystems & Nanoengineering, signifies an important stride in understanding GI functions and could potentially lead to improved healthcare solutions for gastrointestinal disorders.

Implications for Future Medical Research

The microfluidic device opens new frontiers in medical research by providing an unprecedented platform to study the gut’s response to stimuli and diseases. This could enhance our understanding and treatment of conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome and other functional gastrointestinal disorders. Moreover, the technology holds promise to be adapted for research into other organs and systems, thus expanding its potential applications and impact on healthcare.