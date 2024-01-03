en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Breakthrough in Understanding Bacterial ‘Injectisomes’ Opens Door for Medical Advancements

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:24 am EST
Breakthrough in Understanding Bacterial ‘Injectisomes’ Opens Door for Medical Advancements

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute and the University of Bonn have made a significant breakthrough in understanding the internal workings of certain disease-causing bacteria. Salmonella and Yersinia bacteria employ type III secretion systems (T3SS), colloquially known as injectisomes, to inject harmful proteins into host cells. The structure of the injectisome was known, but the loading mechanism remained an enigma until now.

Unraveling the Mystery of Injectisomes

For the first time, scientists led by Andreas Diepold and Ulrike Endesfelder have elucidated how these bacteria load their ‘syringes’ with the correct proteins at the right time. The process involves mobile components within the bacteria that operate like a shuttle bus service. They search for effector proteins and transport them to the injectisome’s gate. This efficient mechanism ensures the bacteria can swiftly inject the necessary proteins to evade the host’s immune system.

A Novel Approach: In Situ Biochemistry

The team used innovative techniques such as proximity labeling and single-particle tracking to observe these short-lived interactions. They were able to monitor these processes within living cells, a method termed ‘in situ biochemistry’. This breakthrough approach has provided an unparalleled view of the injectisome’s loading mechanism.

Implications for Medicine and Biotechnology

A thorough understanding of the injectisome’s loading mechanism could have significant implications for the field of medicine and biotechnology. Scientists are hopeful that they can manipulate this system for targeted drug delivery to cancer cells. Additionally, the study of bacterial infection mechanisms could lead to improved infection prevention strategies and biotechnological advancements. The team’s research has not only shed light on a previously unknown bacterial process but also opened doors to numerous potential applications in the fight against diseases.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Parkview Health System Merges with UCHealth: A Significant Shift in Colorado's Healthcare Landscape

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers

By Mazhar Abbas

Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Holly Robinson's Advice on Post-Coital Behavior: A Key to Sustained Intimacy

By Quadri Adejumo

Glenmark Debuts in India's Injectable Anti-Diabetic Market with Lirafi ...
@Health · 6 mins
Glenmark Debuts in India's Injectable Anti-Diabetic Market with Lirafi ...
heart comment 0
Belief BioMed Begins Registrational Clinical Trial for Hemophilia A Gene Therapy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Belief BioMed Begins Registrational Clinical Trial for Hemophilia A Gene Therapy
Adventist Health Castle Augments Medical Team with Renowned OB/GYN Specialist

By BNN Correspondents

Adventist Health Castle Augments Medical Team with Renowned OB/GYN Specialist
MELP Raises 635,000 Euros to Boost International Expansion

By Salman Akhtar

MELP Raises 635,000 Euros to Boost International Expansion
From Grief to Hope: Bev Cadham’s Healing Journey after Her Son’s Suicide

By Sakchi Khandelwal

From Grief to Hope: Bev Cadham's Healing Journey after Her Son's Suicide
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden-Harris Campaign: A Fight for Democracy Begins at Valley Forge
9 seconds
Biden-Harris Campaign: A Fight for Democracy Begins at Valley Forge
Parkview Health System Merges with UCHealth: A Significant Shift in Colorado's Healthcare Landscape
1 min
Parkview Health System Merges with UCHealth: A Significant Shift in Colorado's Healthcare Landscape
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
2 mins
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
2 mins
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
3 mins
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
3 mins
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
3 mins
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
4 mins
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
4 mins
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app