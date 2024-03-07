CityU Neuroscientists Discover Drug's Potential to Hasten Nerve Injury Recovery

Patients suffering from traumatic peripheral nerve injuries may soon experience faster recovery times thanks to groundbreaking research led by neuroscientists at City University of Hong Kong (CityU). The team's discovery that the FDA-approved drug, metaxalone, can significantly accelerate nerve repair and function recovery, even when treatment is delayed, marks a pivotal advancement in the field.

Led by Professor Eddie Ma Chi-him of CityU's Department of Neuroscience, the research unveils the therapeutic potential of targeting Fmn2, a gene involved in axon regeneration. By employing metaxalone, the study demonstrates enhanced nerve repair capacities, mirroring the effects of immediate post-injury treatment and offering new hope for patients with proximal peripheral nerve damage.

Unlocking the Potential of Fmn2

The study's insights into the role of Fmn2 in nerve regeneration reveal a novel approach to treating peripheral nerve injuries. Fmn2 deletion was found to improve microtubule dynamics, leading to accelerated axon regeneration and function recovery. This mechanism was further leveraged to identify metaxalone as a promising therapeutic agent, capable of mimicking the beneficial effects of Fmn2 deletion and promoting nerve repair.

Expediting Recovery with Metaxalone

Metaxalone's efficacy in accelerating nerve repair was observed even when administration was delayed by 24 hours post-injury, underscoring its potential as a clinically relevant treatment option. This finding is particularly significant in scenarios where immediate medical intervention is not feasible, offering patients a viable treatment pathway that aligns with real-world accident response times. The use of an existing FDA-approved drug also streamlines the drug development process, bypassing the need for Phase I clinical trials.

Implications for Future Treatments

This research not only establishes Fmn2 as a key player in nerve regeneration but also opens the door to repurposing metaxalone as an effective treatment for peripheral nerve injuries. The discovery holds promise not only for patients with proximal peripheral nerve injury but also for the advancement of drug discovery in treating a range of nervous system disorders. By identifying a novel axon regeneration function of Fmn2 and a small-molecule strategy for peripheral nerve injury, the CityU team's work paves the way for innovative treatments that could significantly improve the quality of life for individuals affected by nerve damage.