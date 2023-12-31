Breakthrough in Metastasized Colorectal Cancer Treatment: A Case Study

In a breakthrough case study, a 76-year-old male patient with metastasized colorectal cancer showed a positive response to chemoimmunotherapy, as observed through serial 18F Fluorodeoxyglucose Positron Emission Tomography Computed Tomography (18F FDG PET/CT) scans. The patient underwent 12 cycles of folinic acid, fluorouracil, oxaliplatin (FOLFOX), and cetuximab, followed by a singular maintenance regimen of cetuximab.

Noteworthy Response to Treatment

The PET/CT scans revealed a notable regression of the rectal disease and resolution of pulmonary metastatic nodules. Additionally, three distinct necrotic patterns were identified in the liver metastases, underlining the role of 18F FDG PET/CT in evaluating colorectal liver metastases’ (CRLM) response to treatment, pinpointing transient necrosis, and early recurrence.

Limitations of Post-treatment CT Scans

Interestingly, the case study also highlighted the limitations of post-treatment CT scans for early detection of CRLM recurrence. This further underscores the importance of integrating functional imaging like 18F FDG PET/CT into the management, monitoring, and surveillance of CRLM patients.

Optimal Treatment Requires a Multidisciplinary Approach

While surgical resection of CRLM is possible in about 20% of cases, the study emphasizes the necessity of a multidisciplinary approach for optimal treatment. The duration of sustained changes post-treatment and the transient nature of the treatment effect in many patients have been identified as key areas for further research.

Simultaneously, the article discusses the roles of tumor-associated macrophages in tumor progression and metastasis. It proposes an RNA therapy to selectively inhibit macrophage mediated efferocytosis in the tumor microenvironment of colorectal cancers. A clinically approved lipid nanoparticle platform, encapsulating siRNA for the phagocytic receptor MerTK siMerTK, resulted in suppressed tumor growth and better survival in both liver and peritoneal metastasis models of colorectal cancers.

The potential of siMerTK delivery, combined with PD-1 blockade, to produce enhanced antimetastatic efficacy is also highlighted. These advancements underline the immense potential of nanobiotechnologies in enhancing immune potency to improve clinical immunotherapy, thereby promising elevated clinical benefits to cancer patients.