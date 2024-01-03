en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Breakthrough in Fight Against Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus: Decoy Molecule Shows Promise

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:33 am EST
Breakthrough in Fight Against Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus: Decoy Molecule Shows Promise

Researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have made significant strides in the fight against the Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV), a potentially fatal brain infection. Their study, which was published in the journal Cell on January 3, exposes the complex process through which EEEV binds to a crucial receptor named VLDLR on cells, primarily in the brain.

Decoding the Virus-Receptor Interactions

Using the advanced technique of cryo-electron microscopy, the research team, helmed by co-senior authors Michael S. Diamond and Daved H. Fremont, detailed the atomic-level interactions between EEEV and the VLDLR receptor. Much to their surprise, they found that the virus could attach to multiple domains of the receptor. This attribute provides it greater flexibility to infect a variety of species, including mosquitoes, birds, rodents, and humans.

A Groundbreaking Decoy Molecule

Armed with this novel understanding, the team created a decoy molecule composed of specific receptor domains. When this decoy was applied in mice, it effectively neutralized the virus, safeguarding them from the disease. The decoy molecule proved particularly effective when mice were infected through inhalation, reducing the mortality rate by a significant 70%.

Implications for the Future

The potential of EEEV to be weaponized necessitates the development of such a decoy. This groundbreaking research not only lays the foundation for potential treatments and vaccines against EEEV, but it also broadens our understanding of virus-receptor interactions. It could pave the way for innovative approaches in preventing a wide range of viral infections.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Adolescent Brain Research Unravels the Mystery of Risky Decision-Making
Recent studies into the complexities of the adolescent brain have unearthed pivotal insights into the integral role the ventromedial prefrontal cortex and related structures play in decision-making. The research, spearheaded by distinguished scientists Tianji Zhou, Yuanhui Luo, Wenjin Xiong, and their team, has broken down the decision-making process into various components such as value representation,
Adolescent Brain Research Unravels the Mystery of Risky Decision-Making
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
3 mins ago
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
Semaglutide: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Obesity, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Disease
6 mins ago
Semaglutide: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Obesity, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Disease
Nice Urges for More Research into Diabetes Treatment Procedure
2 mins ago
Nice Urges for More Research into Diabetes Treatment Procedure
Groundbreaking Research Links Parkinson's Disease to Gut Bacteria
3 mins ago
Groundbreaking Research Links Parkinson's Disease to Gut Bacteria
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
3 mins ago
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
Latest Headlines
World News
Adolescent Brain Research Unravels the Mystery of Risky Decision-Making
2 mins
Adolescent Brain Research Unravels the Mystery of Risky Decision-Making
Nice Urges for More Research into Diabetes Treatment Procedure
2 mins
Nice Urges for More Research into Diabetes Treatment Procedure
Bahamas' Minister Bowleg Unveils 2024 Plans: Youth Empowerment, Athlete Support and Cultural Enhancement
2 mins
Bahamas' Minister Bowleg Unveils 2024 Plans: Youth Empowerment, Athlete Support and Cultural Enhancement
Groundbreaking Research Links Parkinson's Disease to Gut Bacteria
3 mins
Groundbreaking Research Links Parkinson's Disease to Gut Bacteria
Saipan Marathon 2024: A Run Through History, Promoted by Sister City Katori
3 mins
Saipan Marathon 2024: A Run Through History, Promoted by Sister City Katori
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
3 mins
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
3 mins
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
Colorado's Top House Republican, Mike Lynch, Joins Race for 4th Congressional District
3 mins
Colorado's Top House Republican, Mike Lynch, Joins Race for 4th Congressional District
BJP's Ultimatum to Congress: Release Arrested Kar Sevak or Face Protests
4 mins
BJP's Ultimatum to Congress: Release Arrested Kar Sevak or Face Protests
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app