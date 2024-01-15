Breakthrough Discovery: Human Immune Cells That Can Fight Cancer and Viruses

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery that could revolutionize the future of cancer treatment and virus combat. A team of researchers has identified a type of immune cell, known as human type-2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s), that could potentially attack and eliminate cancer cells and fight viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19. The findings, based on in-depth preclinical research, were recently published in the prestigious journal Cell.

An Innovative Therapeutic Approach

Unlike T cell-based therapies, which rely on a patient’s own cells, ILC2s can be sourced from healthy donors, providing a novel therapeutic approach. This discovery was made by a team of researchers, including Professor Jianhua Yu from the City of Hope, California. Their research showed that human ILC2s could be expanded outside the body and used in larger numbers to overcome tumor defenses. This is a significant advancement as previous research on mouse ILC2s had not yielded encouraging results.

Combatting Various Types of Cancer

Researchers found human ILC2s to be effective against a variety of cancer types, including blood cancers and solid tumors. This effectiveness is attributed to a novel cancer-killing mechanism that these cells possess. The team developed a platform that could expand ILC2s harvested from the body by 2,000 times in just four weeks. These expanded ILC2s were then injected into mice with human acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or solid tumors such as pancreatic cancer, lung cancer, and glioblastoma. The results were astonishing — the tumor cells were destroyed.

The Promise of New Treatment Possibilities

This pioneering discovery offers hope for new cancer treatments and potentially treatments for viruses like Covid-19. ILC2s, although rare in the human body, are most commonly found in the lungs, gut, and skin. This research may pave the way for future studies and clinical trials focusing on the potential of these rare cells in fighting deadly diseases. Given the urgent need for more effective cancer treatments and virus-fighting strategies, this discovery is undoubtedly a significant leap forward.