Breaking Menstrual Stigma in India: Men’s Role in Enhancing Women’s Menstrual Experience

In India, a revolution is unfolding, challenging the long-held societal norms and stigma associated with menstruation. At the helm of this change is Jitendra Bhatt from Uttarakhand, who celebrated his daughter’s menarche, an act that sparked widespread discussion and brought the issue of menstrual health into the limelight.

Menstrual Stigma: A Deep-Rooted Issue

The stigma associated with menstruation is deeply rooted in Indian society. While certain states, such as Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, celebrate a girl’s first period, the overall narrative is still dominated by restrictions and taboos that impact the physical, mental, and social wellbeing of menstruating women. These restrictions stem from religious beliefs across various faiths, severely limiting women’s participation in certain activities while on their period.

Menstrual Health: Beyond Hygiene

Experts like Mukta Gundi emphasize the importance of widening discussions beyond menstrual hygiene to consider the full range of social determinants affecting menstrual health. The implications of menstrual stigma extend beyond physical health, negatively affecting the mental health, body image, and confidence of young girls. The lack of open discussion on menstrual hygiene management (MHM) further exacerbates these challenges, affecting the everyday activities and overall wellbeing of adolescent girls.

Corporate India: A Step Towards Change

Despite the deep-rooted stigma, some progressive companies in India are taking steps to accommodate menstruating women. Gozoop and Culture Machine have introduced work from home policies and ‘First Day of Period Leave’ respectively. Despite opposition to mandated menstrual leaves, including from Union Minister Smriti Irani, there is international precedent for such policies, and more Indian companies are following suit.

The Role of Men: Breaking Gender Norms

Engaging men in the conversation about menstruation has shown positive impacts on attitudes and support for women’s menstrual health. A project in Uttar Pradesh revealed the significant difference this engagement can make. Involving men is seen as crucial for challenging gender norms around menstruation and ensuring women’s right to a better menstrual experience.