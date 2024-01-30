Brazier Smoke Claims 15 Lives in Delhi Amid Winter Chill

Delhi, India's bustling capital, has witnessed a tragic wave of suffocation deaths due to brazier smoke. In January alone, the city recorded 15 such fatalities, raising serious concern about the use of traditional braziers, or 'Angithi' as they are locally known, during winter. The death toll in the Delhi-NCR region exceeds 20, highlighting the severity of the situation.

The Deadly Consequence of Seeking Warmth

One of the heartbreaking incidents involved a woman and her two-year-old son in south Delhi who perished due to inhalation of toxic fumes from a burning Angithi. Three other family members were hospitalized as a result of the incident. The police ruled out foul play, indicating that these deaths were purely accidental, the result of a desperate quest for warmth during the biting cold.

The Invisible Danger of Braziers

Braziers have been a staple in Delhi homes for generations, providing much-needed warmth during the harsh winter months. However, their use in closed, unventilated spaces can lead to fatal consequences. The burning of coal in these braziers emits smoke that, when inhaled over a period of time, can lead to severe respiratory issues, and in extreme cases, even death.

Preventing Future Tragedies

Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Services, emphasized the urgent need for increased awareness and precautionary measures to prevent such tragedies. The use of braziers is not the issue, but rather the lack of knowledge and awareness regarding their safe usage. Education on the dangers of using braziers in enclosed spaces and the importance of maintaining proper ventilation is crucial to ensuring the safety of Delhi's residents.