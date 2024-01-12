en English
Brandon Saho Returns to WVU to Host ‘The Mental Game,’ Aiming to Uplift Mental Health Awareness

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:51 pm EST
Brandon Saho Returns to WVU to Host ‘The Mental Game,’ Aiming to Uplift Mental Health Awareness

Brandon Saho, a former West Virginia University (WVU) student and Cincinnati sports broadcaster, returned to his alma mater to host his mental health podcast, ‘The Mental Game.’ Saho, who once grappled with severe depression leading to suicidal thoughts, started the podcast to shed light on mental health. His intimate discussions with celebrities and athletes on the podcast aim to help listeners feel less alone in their struggles.

‘The Mental Game’: A Beacon of Hope

After experiencing personal losses and a painful breakup that plunged him into the depths of despair, Saho sought medical help and eventually found his way back to the light. His personal journey to recovery inspired the creation of ‘The Mental Game.’ The podcast provides a platform for celebrities and athletes such as Terry Crews, Channing Frye, and Zak Williams, among others, to share their personal struggles and triumphs over mental health issues. By doing so, Saho hopes to normalize conversations around mental health and provide relatable experiences for those grappling with their own issues.

A Larger Initiative: ‘The Mental Game 30 States in 30 Days Tour’

Saho’s visit to WVU is part of a larger initiative, ‘The Mental Game 30 States in 30 Days Tour.’ This tour aims to promote mental health awareness across various states, breaking the stigma associated with mental health issues. By visiting different states, Saho hopes to reach a wider audience and inspire more people to speak openly about their mental health struggles.

Impact of ‘The Mental Game’

Through ‘The Mental Game,’ Saho has managed to turn his personal adversity into a beacon of hope for others. His bold step of sharing his personal journey and hosting candid discussions on mental health with celebrities and athletes has not only brought the issue to the forefront but also provided comfort to those dealing with similar struggles. As part of his mission, Saho continues to tirelessly work towards promoting mental health awareness, one state at a time.

Education Health Mental Health Crisis
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

