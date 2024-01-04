Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with ‘Spencer Thorsland Day’

In the heart of South Dakota, a young boy’s resilience in the face of adversity has sparked a wave of community spirit. 13-year-old Spencer Thorsland of Brandon, diagnosed with cancer two years ago, has been waging a brave battle against his disease. Even when medical experts informed him that no further treatment options were available, Spencer refused to let this setback extinguish his indomitable spirit. Instead, he continued to celebrate life’s milestones, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the New Year, with a courageous resolve that touched the hearts of many in his community.

‘Spencer Thorsland Day’: A Tribute to Bravery

On January 3rd, Spencer’s 13th birthday, the Mayor of Brandon, Harry Buck, took a momentous decision to honor this brave young warrior. During a city council meeting, Mayor Buck read a proclamation declaring the day as ‘Spencer Thorsland Day.’ This move recognizes Spencer’s bravery and the profound impact he has had on the community, inspiring others with his relentless determination and spirit.

The Backbone of Support: Brandon’s Community

Brandon’s community has been closely following Spencer’s journey, offering their unwavering support. Even as he admitted feeling tired and weak at times, his birthday brought a moment of pure joy, bolstered by heartfelt birthday cards from well-wishers and a life-changing gift. This gift was an electric wheelchair donated by Game Plan 4 Hope, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping families navigate unexpected life challenges.

Shaping Lives: Spencer’s Legacy

Spencer’s mother expressed her heartfelt gratitude, noting how her son’s journey has influenced and inspired many lives, including those who have been following his updates on KELO. The wheelchair gift promises to significantly enhance Spencer’s mobility, a boon for the boy who has shown a steadfast determination to keep moving forward. Despite the challenges he faces, Spencer Thorsland’s story serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to the enduring human spirit.