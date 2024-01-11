en English
Health

Brandi Glanville Denied Facelift Amid Recovery: A Tale of Resilience and Unexpected Support

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
Brandi Glanville Denied Facelift Amid Recovery: A Tale of Resilience and Unexpected Support

Brandi Glanville, the renowned 51-year-old former cast member of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ has hit another roadblock in her ongoing struggle with facial disfigurement. In her latest podcast, ‘Brandi Glanville Unfiltered,’ she revealed that despite the receding swelling from stress-induced angioedema, a reputed physician has ruled her out as a candidate for a facelift due to her skin’s excessive tightness.

Stress-Induced Angioedema and its Impact

Angioedema is a condition characterized by swelling beneath the skin’s surface. Brandi attributes her condition to the immense stress she underwent following allegations of improper conduct towards her co-actor Caroline Manzo and apprehensions of a defamatory portrayal on ‘Bravo’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.’ The stress led to severe facial swelling, so intense that it resembled a basketball, and eventual hospitalization after a collapse at home.

Working Towards Recovery

Presently, Brandi Glanville is working closely with a plastic surgeon to manage her condition. The journey towards recovery has been challenging, but her determination and resilience have been commendable. Her situation has brought to light the reality of stress-induced health conditions and the importance of mental wellbeing in the world of glamour and fame.

A Silver Lining: Support from Unexpected Quarters

Despite the physical and emotional turmoil, Brandi’s spirits were uplifted by the support she received from her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian and his spouse LeAnn Rimes. Their relationship, which has seen significant improvement over the years, came to the fore during this challenging time. Brandi lauded LeAnn for her thoughtful gifts and their shared interest in skincare. She expresses gratitude for the positive dynamics with the couple, emphasizing how they’ve all evolved and grown over time.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

