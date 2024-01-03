Brandi Glanville Battles Stress-Induced Health Scare Amidst ‘Real Housewives’ Controversy

Reality TV star, Brandi Glanville, known for her appearances on the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise, recently disclosed her ordeal with stress-induced angioedema, a condition that resulted in significant swelling of her face and lips. This health crisis, which impaired her ability to speak and taste, was reportedly triggered by the emotional stress she faced following accusations of inappropriate behavior towards fellow cast member Caroline Manzo during the filming of ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.’

Allegations and Aftermath

The incident, which Glanville vehemently denies, referring to it as a ‘setup,’ reportedly took place at a private party in Marrakech, Morocco. Though there is no visual evidence as it was not captured on camera, an audio recording exists due to the participants being mic’d up. This controversy led to a halt in filming mid-season and the consequent departure of both Glanville and Manzo from the series. Manzo has stated that she will not return to the franchise as a result of the incident.

Health Repercussions and Recovery

Following the incident, Glanville’s health took a severe hit, leading to her hospitalization when her face swelled dramatically. She has since been under the care of a plastic surgeon to manage her condition. The reality star also experienced anaphylactic shock, a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction, as a part of her health crisis.

Call for Transparency and Criticism

Glanville has urged the show’s producers to release the audio recording of the incident to vindicate her. She has further criticized the filming environment of the ‘Girls Trips’ series, describing it as unsafe and alcohol-fueled. Amidst these challenges, Glanville has chosen to take a break from her podcast due to her difficulty in speaking.

The incident has not only affected Glanville’s health but also her relationships and professional life. Despite the traumatic experience, she remains focused on recovery and moving forward, highlighting the importance of prioritizing health amid adversity.