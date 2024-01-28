Brainkind Study Sheds Light on Prevalence of Brain Injuries Among Domestic Abuse Survivors

Forty-year-old Anushka, a former banker, has become an emblematic face of a harrowing issue unearthed by the charity Brainkind. The research highlights a significantly higher prevalence of brain injuries among domestic abuse survivors in England and Wales, compared to the general population. Anushka's life stands testimony to these findings, suffering seven traumatic brain injuries due to the violent abuse by her ex-husband.

Unveiling the Dark Reality: Brainkind's Research

The study involved 60 women, revealing that 55% were showing signs of brain injury, and a staggering 80% had endured severe blows to the head. The violent attacks Anushka suffered came in various forms, including being beaten with objects and having her head mercilessly banged against the floor.

The Devastation of Brain Injuries

Such injuries have profound implications—altering cognitive functions, affecting behavior, and devastating mental health. Survivors often experience post-concussion symptoms, low moods, and post-traumatic stress. Anushka's personal life has been irreversibly affected, resulting in the loss of her career, her home, her health, and leading to severe PTSD and suicidal ideation.

Continuing Harassment and the Need for Legal Change

Despite having a lifelong restraining order against her ex-husband, Anushka continues to face harassment. Brainkind's research aims to raise awareness among professionals working with survivors and calls for a greater understanding of the health inequalities faced by domestic abuse survivors with brain injuries. It also advocates for amendments to the 2021 Domestic Abuse Act to better reflect the complexities and repercussions of brain injury.