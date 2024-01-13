Bradley Walsh Battles Eye Condition as He Prepares for Gladiators Reboot

Bradley Walsh, beloved host of Gladiators, recently shared his ongoing battle with a chronic eye condition—blepharitis. This condition, known for causing itching and soreness in the eyelids, along with a gritty sensation in the eyes, is a part of Walsh’s daily life. In a bid to manage its symptoms, he relies on daily medication and even anticipates a need for eye surgery in the future.

Walsh’s Health Challenges

The cherished television personality has a history of health challenges, which he has been open about in the past. His struggles go beyond blepharitis; Walsh had previously talked about living as a ‘time bomb’ due to high cholesterol levels. However, he has managed to lower these levels and continues to keep a watchful eye on his health. In addition to these issues, he has also revealed that he is colour blind.

Gladiators Reboot

Despite these health hurdles, Walsh’s passion for his profession remains undiminished. He is eagerly gearing up to host the reboot of the iconic show, Gladiators, alongside his son, Barney. The show is set to premiere on BBC on January 13, promising an exciting line-up and a format that respects the original.

Diverse Cast of Gladiators

The new series of Gladiators boasts a diverse cast that includes former athletes and even a first deaf Gladiator. Among the new Gladiators are former Team GB sprinter Montell ‘Fire’ Douglas, Matt ‘Legend’ Morisa, and Livi ‘Diamond’ Sheldon. These individuals, with their unique backgrounds and skills, are set to bring a fresh wave of energy to the rebooted series.