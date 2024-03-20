Bradley Lowery's Father Suffers Severe Burns, Bolton Firm Fined £40,000 for Safety Breach

Carl Lowery, the father of late football mascot Bradley Lowery, faced a devastating accident leading to severe burns while working at a Salford construction site. The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found Aberla M&E Limited guilty of health and safety violations, resulting in a £40,000 fine and additional costs. This tragic incident underscores the critical importance of rigorous safety protocols in high-risk working environments, particularly those involving electricity.

Chronology of the Accident

In May 2020, Carl Lowery was engaged in cabling and jointing work at a new apartment block on Hulme Street, subcontracted by Aberla M&E Limited. An unexpected electrical flash caused by live electrics not only threw him backwards but also inflicted serious burns to his arms and face. The injuries were so severe that they necessitated skin graft surgery, leaving Lowery unable to work both mentally and physically since the incident. This accident not only had profound implications for Lowery's health but also highlighted significant lapses in workplace safety measures.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The HSE launched a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading up to the accident. It was discovered that Aberla M&E Limited had failed to enforce adequate safety protocols, including risk assessments and permits for work near live electrical components. As a result, the company admitted to breaching health and safety regulations and was fined £40,000 by Manchester Magistrates' Court, alongside an order to pay £20,000 in costs. HSE inspector Lisa Bailey remarked on the avoidable nature of the accident, emphasizing the need for active monitoring and management of safety procedures to prevent such incidents.

The Broader Implications

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential life-altering consequences of neglecting workplace safety, especially in sectors involving high-risk activities like electrical work. The tragic accident has not only affected Carl Lowery's ability to work but has also brought renewed attention to the importance of stringent safety standards in the construction industry. For companies operating in such environments, this serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of prioritizing employee safety and the potentially severe legal and financial repercussions of failing to do so.

The fine imposed on Aberla M&E Limited, while significant, pales in comparison to the lifelong impact on Carl Lowery and his family. As the construction industry reflects on this incident, the hope is that it will lead to strengthened safety protocols and a safer working environment for all employees. The legacy of Bradley Lowery, remembered for his bravery and the foundation established in his name, continues to influence and inspire a focus on care and safety in every aspect of life, including the workplace.