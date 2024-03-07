Boyd Huppert Battles Multiple Myeloma: Emmy-Winning Reporter's Courageous Fight

Since being diagnosed with multiple myeloma last September, Boyd Huppert, the Twin Cities' most celebrated TV reporter, has shown unparalleled resilience amidst weekly chemotherapy treatments. Known for his compassionate storytelling in KARE 11's "Land of 10,000 Stories," Huppert is now the story, bravely preparing for a mid-March bone marrow operation while continuing to work and inspire with his indefatigable spirit.

Advertisment

From Farm Boy to Emmy-Winning Journalist

Boyd Huppert's journey from a Wisconsin dairy farm to becoming a venerable figure in journalism is a testament to his work ethic and passion for storytelling. After multiple rejections, Huppert's persistence landed him a role at KARE 11, where he has since won 137 regional Emmys and 21 national Murrow Awards. His weekly segment "Land of 10,000 Stories" has become a beloved staple, showcasing his unique ability to find and celebrate the extraordinary in ordinary Midwestern lives.

Battling Cancer with Steely Resolve

Advertisment

Despite his diagnosis, Huppert's approach to cancer treatment has been marked by the same determination and positivity that characterized his reporting career. Regular chemotherapy sessions at Edina's M Health Fairview Cancer Center are not just medical appointments but opportunities for Huppert to engage with and learn from the staff, revealing his enduring curiosity and compassion. Colleagues and viewers alike have rallied around him, offering support and admiration for his courage and vulnerability in sharing his fight.

A Legacy of Excellence and Empathy

Boyd Huppert's impact on journalism and his community goes beyond his accolades. His commitment to storytelling has not only entertained and informed but has also fostered a deeper sense of connection and empathy among his audience. As he navigates his cancer treatment, Huppert continues to inspire with his resilience, reminding us of the power of human spirit and the importance of stories in our lives. His legacy, built on excellence, empathy, and endurance, will undoubtedly continue to influence and uplift for generations to come.