Health

Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:17 pm EST
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals

A groundbreaking study recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has unveiled alarming new findings on the presence of plastic particles in bottled water. The study, conducted by researchers from Columbia University and Rutgers University, revealed that plastic water bottles could contain up to 100 times more plastic particles than previously estimated—dominated by nanoplastics.

Unearthing the Invisible Threat

The study fundamentally differed from earlier research as its focus was on nanoplastics—plastic particles under 1 micrometer in length, roughly one-seventieth the width of a human hair. Earlier studies only counted microplastics, which are between 1 and 5,000 micrometers in size. The researchers used a novel microscopy technique, combined with a data-driven algorithm, to analyze roughly 25 liters of bottled water from three popular, though unnamed, brands in the U.S.

The nanoplastics identified pose a grave threat to human health. Their minuscule size allows them to penetrate human cells, infiltrate the bloodstream, and potentially impact organs. Alarmingly, they can also traverse the placenta, reaching unborn babies. The investigation uncovered an astounding 110,000 to 370,000 tiny plastic particles per liter, with a staggering 90% of them being nanoplastics.

Deciphering the Plastic Menace

The study’s researchers targeted seven common plastic types. This included polyethylene terephthalate (PET) commonly used in water bottles, and polyamide often used in filters. They also discovered a plethora of unidentified nanoparticles potentially classified as nanoplastics. The presence of such particles underscores the urgency in understanding and mitigating the threat posed by nanoplastics to human health.

While the full implications of consuming nanoplastics are yet to be completely understood, some scientific studies have indicated a possible connection to endocrine disrupting effects and other chemicals that can infiltrate the body’s cells. More research is vital to fully comprehend the impact of nanoplastics on the human body.

Underestimating the Plastic Problem?

The study’s findings suggest that concerns linked to plastic pollution may be drastically underestimated. The scientific community is grappling with understanding the extent of plastic pollution at the nano level, and this study provides a crucial tool to address these challenges. The study underscores the urgency of further research to comprehend the implications of nanoplastic consumption and its potential impact on human health.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Health

