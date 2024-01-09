en English
Health

Bottled Water Contains Up to 240,000 Pieces of Plastic, Study Finds

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:17 pm EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
Bottled Water Contains Up to 240,000 Pieces of Plastic, Study Finds

Significantly higher than previous estimates, recent scientific research has unveiled that a single bottle of water may contain up to 240,000 pieces of plastic. The study reveals that the prevalence of nanoplastic particles in bottled water is around 100 times greater than earlier thought. Nanoplastics, smaller than microplastics, can be less than 100 nanometers in diameter. The potential for these minuscule particles to be ingested and accumulate within the human body and the environment is garnering increasing concern among scientists.

The Unseen Threat in Bottled Water

Nanoplastics are the unseen adversary lurking in bottled water. According to this new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a typical one-liter (33-ounce) bottle of water contains some 240,000 plastic fragments on average. The findings are startling – 90% of these particles are small enough to enter the human bloodstream. These nanoplastics, much smaller than microplastics, can easily infiltrate the human body and cross various barriers due to their size.

Potential Health Risks

The presence of nanoplastics in bottled water poses potential health risks as they can travel through the body and cause inflammatory responses, oxidative stress, and metabolic disorders. The study also identified several potentially dangerous nanoplastics in bottled water, such as nylon, polystyrene, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), all of which can have harmful impacts on the human body. The health risks these nanoplastics pose, especially to the very young and very old, are significant, potentially leading to neural degeneration, nervous system disorders, and changes in behavior. Nanoplastics are proving to be more damaging than microplastics.

Call for Further Research and Action

This discovery underscores the severity of plastic pollution and its infiltration into products consumed by humans, such as bottled water. The implications of this are considerable for public health, environmental sustainability, and the need for stricter regulations on plastic use and waste management. The study highlights the urgent need for further research to fully understand the impact of nanoplastics on human health and ecosystems, and to develop strategies to mitigate their prevalence in consumer products. As the world grapples with the issue of plastic pollution, efforts for a global plastics treaty continue. The researchers recommend the use of reusable bottles instead of single-use plastics, signaling the need for a shift in our consumption habits.

Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

