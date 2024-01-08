en English
Health

Bottled Water Contains Quarter Million Nanoplastics per Liter, Study Reveals

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:47 pm EST
Bottled Water Contains Quarter Million Nanoplastics per Liter, Study Reveals

In a groundbreaking study, researchers from Columbia and Rutgers universities have uncovered disturbing findings – an average liter of bottled water is rife with nearly a quarter million nanoplastics. These invisible particles, less than a micron in size, were discovered in three prevalent bottled water brands, with a range of 110,000 to 400,000 particles per liter.

The Origin of Nanoplastics

The nanoplastics primarily originate from the bottles themselves and the reverse osmosis membrane filters used in the bottling process. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, has shed light on the unsettling presence of these materials in what is considered a life-sustaining resource.

Health Implications: An Uncharted Territory

Naixin Qian, the study’s lead author, and co-author Phoebe Stapleton, a toxicologist, have emphasized that the health implications of these nanoplastics are yet to be understood. Present research is honing in on their potential effects on mammalian tissues and cell functions. Notably, nanoplastics can cross the blood-brain barrier, potentially leading to neural degeneration, and can infiltrate the placenta, impacting the developing fetus.

Industry Response and Consumer Recommendations

In response to these findings, the International Bottled Water Association has underscored the lack of standardized measuring methods and scientific consensus on the health impacts of nanoplastics. The study has prompted all four co-authors to reduce their consumption of bottled water, and experts outside the study have voiced concerns about the potential dangers of fine plastic particles and the chemical additives they may carry. As the health effects remain uncertain, consumers are advised to use reusable bottles instead of single-use plastics.

The study employed a dual laser microscope technology, a brainchild of Columbia physical chemist Wei Min, that identifies compounds by their chemical properties. This innovation served as a crucial tool in unveiling a previously uncharted domain of nanoplastic contamination in bottled water.

