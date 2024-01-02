en English
Africa

‘Bottled: How Coca-Cola Became African’: A Deep Dive into the Soda Giant’s Influence in Africa

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:13 pm EST
‘Bottled: How Coca-Cola Became African’: A Deep Dive into the Soda Giant’s Influence in Africa

Interweaving the vibrant tapestry of Africa with the iconic red of Coca-Cola, Sara Byala’s book ‘Bottled: How Coca-Cola Became African’ paints a comprehensive picture of the soda giant’s profound imprint on the continent. The narrative explores Coca-Cola’s role as a major employer and economic catalyst, its century-old history intertwined with pivotal moments in Africa, and its remarkable localization that has fueled its success.

The Economic Colossus

Coca-Cola’s colossal presence in Africa is highlighted by the brand’s ubiquity and its multiplier effect on local economies. With each official job supporting numerous others in the supply chain, from delivery drivers to store owners, Coca-Cola’s economic impact is far-reaching. This tangible influence resonates with Byala’s research that underlines the company’s role as a significant employer and economic energizer.

A Historical Odyssey

Coca-Cola’s journey in Africa dates back to the early 1900s and has witnessed the rise of postcolonial nations and the end of apartheid in South Africa. Byala delves into the brand’s early struggles, innovative growth strategies, and its nuanced relationship with apartheid-era South Africa. The narrative draws upon interviews and archival materials to shed light on Coca-Cola’s stance against apartheid, including covert meetings with the ANC leadership and backing for Black educational empowerment.

Localization: The Key to Success

Undoubtedly, a significant contributor to Coca-Cola’s success in Africa is its adept localization. The company’s ability to adapt to African cultures and support communities through various initiatives has been instrumental in its growth. However, Byala presents a balanced view of Coca-Cola’s role, juxtaposing the benefits of its spread with associated health issues arising from increased consumption of sugary beverages.

In a related development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has extended its global partnership with Coca-Cola until 2031, while the Federal Government of Nigeria has implemented a sugar tax on carbonated drinks, including Coca-Cola, with potential effects on the economy and health.

Africa Business Health
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

