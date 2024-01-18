'Botched' Returns: New Season Features Extreme Cases and TikTok Influences

As the clock strikes 10 p.m. on January 18, viewers will tune in to 'Botched,' the daring reality TV show that has gripped audiences since its inception. With bated breath, they will watch as the celebrated Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow, renowned for their expertise and compassion, face some of their most challenging cases to date. The new season promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, pushing boundaries further than ever before.

Advertisment

The Extreme Cases

One of the many cases to be featured in this season is that of a woman from Hawaii. Born with her intestines outside of her abdomen, her severely distorted abdominal wall has made it impossible for her to wear standard clothing. Dr. Dubrow, recounting her case, expressed the depth of the challenge it posed.

Not all cases are physical, however. Dr. Nassif will take on emotionally impactful cases, such as that of a young woman with a traumatic brain injury affecting her eye, and a 4-year-old girl who suffered mouth damage from drinking acid. These stories highlight the doctors' emphasis on restoring not just the body, but the spirit.

Advertisment

The TikTok Influence

As the show delves into the world of plastic surgery, it also addresses the modern-day influence of social media. TikTok, a platform infamous for its trends, has seen a surge in the promotion of cosmetic procedures. The doctors, however, warn against such trends. Procedures like buccal fat removal, they caution, may carry long-term negative effects.

The importance of seeking board-certified professionals for any cosmetic procedures is a constant refrain in the show. The doctors caution against quick fixes promoted on social media platforms, reinforcing the need for professional oversight and expertise in these matters.

Skincare Trends and Young Audiences

As the show continues to navigate the intricate world of plastic surgery, it also touches on the topic of skincare trends among younger audiences. Quick fixes and miracle cures, often peddled on social media, are viewed with skepticism. The doctors emphasize the importance of a consistent, tried-and-true skincare regimen over these trends, underscoring the need for authenticity and caution in the face of glamorous promises.