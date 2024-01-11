en English
Health

Boswellia Tree Extract Shows Anti-Cancer Effects in Preliminary Breast Cancer Trial

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:35 pm EST
Boswellia Tree Extract Shows Anti-Cancer Effects in Preliminary Breast Cancer Trial

A recent early-stage clinical trial led by researchers at the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center has found that extracts from the Boswellia tree, the same tree that produces frankincense, may potentially inhibit the proliferation of breast cancer cells. This groundbreaking study, spearheaded by surgical oncologist Nancy Klauber-DeMore, M.D., involved patients with breast cancer taking Boswellia extract daily until their scheduled surgery. The team then compared the activity of the tumors before and after the treatment.

Significant Findings and Future Implications

Interestingly, the study uncovered a statistically significant reduction in tumor activity in the Boswellia-treated group, when contrasted with a non-treated control group. However, Klauber-DeMore cautions that this trial was merely preliminary, designed with the primary purpose of discerning any anti-cancer activity. The study did not evaluate survival or recurrence rates, and larger, more comprehensive studies need to be undertaken to explore these critical endpoints.

Personal Motivation Fuels Scientific Inquiry

The research bears personal significance for the study’s first author, Ingrid Bonilla-Valente, M.D. Inspired by her mother’s fight against breast cancer, Bonilla-Valente began investigating the effects of Boswellia on the disease. The team utilized the ‘window of opportunity’ trial approach, leveraging the period before surgery to test the effect of supplements such as the Boswellia extract.

A Step Towards a New Standardized Oral Medication

The Boswellia extract showed minimal side effects, leading to a host of questions about its potential to be developed into a standardized oral medication. The research squad, which includes Hollings researcher Mark Hamann, Ph.D., is now focusing on purifying and formulating active molecules from the Boswellia extract for future testing. Despite the encouraging results, the researchers have urged caution, warning patients against replacing standard breast cancer treatments with Boswellia. The study’s results are published in the distinguished journal ‘Breast Cancer Research and Treatment’.

Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

