en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Boston University Study Sheds New Light on Fear Memories and Behavior

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Boston University Study Sheds New Light on Fear Memories and Behavior

Neuroscientist Dr. Steve Ramirez and his team from Boston University have successfully unveiled a groundbreaking research study, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, exploring the intricate relationship between fear memories, brain function, and behavioral responses. A particular focus was given to ‘fear engrams’ – the physical manifestation of memory within the brain, and the way these engrams can pave the path to pathological states including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Fear Memories Not Hardwired

Contrary to prevailing beliefs, the study discovered that fear memory cells are not inherently hardwired to elicit the same response every time they are reactivated. Instead, the brain evaluates the context of the situation to determine the most adaptive response. This vital insight suggests a dynamic and context-dependent relationship between fear memories, brain function, and behavior.

Transparent Brains and Optogenetics

Accomplishing this research required overcoming substantial technical challenges. The team employed cutting-edge techniques such as optogenetics, a revolutionary method that uses light to manipulate cells in living tissues. Furthermore, they devised an innovative method to create transparent brains for 3D imaging, enabling them to map brain activity patterns and observe the resulting behaviors during memory reactivation in different environments.

Implications for Mental Health

The findings of this research hold significant implications for understanding memory formation and behavioral responses, potentially paving the way for new therapeutic strategies in treating mental health disorders. By emphasizing the importance of context in the expression of fear memories and the variability of responses across individuals, this study could help advance our knowledge of how memories and thought processes lead to various behavioral responses. As such, it may offer valuable insights for developing novel treatments for fear-related disorders like PTSD, anxiety, and depression.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children

By Dil Bar Irshad

Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals

By Quadri Adejumo

LifeStream's Blood Drive: A Gift that Keeps on Giving

By BNN Correspondents

Ohio Sees Surge in Calls to Gambling Addiction Hotline Amid Sports Betting Expansion

By BNN Correspondents

Alleged Assault in Bangor, Co Down Leaves Man with Broken Jaw ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Alleged Assault in Bangor, Co Down Leaves Man with Broken Jaw ...
heart comment 0
Mechanicsburg Man Dies in Car Crash, ‘Probable Acute Coronary Event’ Cited as Cause

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Mechanicsburg Man Dies in Car Crash, 'Probable Acute Coronary Event' Cited as Cause
Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests

By Wojciech Zylm

Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests
49ers’ Running Back Conundrum: Balancing Mitchell and McCaffrey

By Salman Khan

49ers' Running Back Conundrum: Balancing Mitchell and McCaffrey
Academic’s Death Exposes Dark Underbelly of Unregulated Online Pharmacies

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Academic's Death Exposes Dark Underbelly of Unregulated Online Pharmacies
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
38 seconds
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
1 min
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
1 min
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
1 min
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children
1 min
Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
1 min
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals
1 min
Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals
Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents
1 min
Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents
Michigan Advances to National Championship: Cam Goode's Remarks Ignite Discussions
2 mins
Michigan Advances to National Championship: Cam Goode's Remarks Ignite Discussions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
1 min
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
41 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app