Health

Boston University Study Highlights Malnutrition’s Role in Tuberculosis Incidence

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:29 am EST
Boston University Study Highlights Malnutrition’s Role in Tuberculosis Incidence

In a recent review paper led by Madolyn Dauphinais, MPH, researchers at Boston University’s Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, in collaboration with experts from various institutions, have underscored the crucial connection between malnutrition and tuberculosis (TB) infection. The paper elucidates that malnutrition was a contributing factor to one in every five new TB cases reported in 2021. Malnutrition leads to nutritionally acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (N-AIDS), which in turn significantly escalates the risk of TB.

Malnutrition: A Key Player in TB Incidence

Despite the leaps and bounds made in TB detection and treatment technology, the researchers argue that these advancements alone may not suffice in reducing TB incidence and mortality. They draw parallels to the impact of actions against HIV/AIDS on TB and posit that similar attention should be accorded to malnutrition to bolster TB elimination efforts.

TB: A Social Issue Rooted in Malnutrition

The paper further emphasizes that TB is not purely a medical concern but also a social one. It suggests that addressing underlying social determinants, such as malnutrition, could lead to a significant reduction in TB. The researchers advocate for nutritional interventions as a means to detect, prevent, and treat TB more effectively. They highlight the wider benefits such interventions would have on global health.

Shifting Perspective on TB Management

The goal of the researchers is to effect a paradigm shift in the perspective of advocates, clinicians, policymakers, and voters on TB management. They champion for necessary health investments to eradicate the disease, focusing on the critical role of nutrition. The study, which could potentially revolutionize TB management strategies, is published in BMC Global & Public Health.

Health Science & Technology Social Issues
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

