Boston Terrier’s Life Transformed through Stenotic Nares Laser Surgery

When Paulina Nguyen noticed her Boston Terrier, Nellie, struggling with breathing irregularities, she was faced with the realities of owning a brachycephalic breed. These dogs, characterized by their flattened faces, often suffer from narrowed nostrils and smaller airways. Her decision to address Nellie’s breathing difficulties through stenotic nares laser surgery has since improved the dog’s quality of life, highlighting the importance of early intervention for brachycephalic breeds.

Addressing Brachycephalic Syndrome

Nguyen first observed Nellie’s irregular breathing patterns when she was a puppy. A consultation with a vet confirmed the small size of Nellie’s nostrils, a common issue in Boston Terriers and other brachycephalic breeds. The decision to opt for stenotic nares laser surgery came when Nellie was about seven months old. This surgical procedure is less invasive, promotes quicker recovery compared to traditional scalpel surgery and was performed concurrently with Nellie’s spaying to prevent multiple anesthesia exposures.

The Road to Recovery

Post-surgery, Nguyen played a crucial role in Nellie’s recovery, ensuring a smooth transition back to an active lifestyle. Taking place over two years ago in 2021 and costing approximately $1,400, Nellie’s surgical procedure has since allowed her to lead a more active and comfortable life. She is free from snorting or wheezing, common symptoms of breathing difficulties in brachycephalic dogs, although she still snores occasionally.

Highlighting the Difference

A TikTok video shared by Nguyen showcases the remarkable difference in Nellie’s nostrils before and after the surgery. The transformation is not just physical but has had a profound impact on Nellie’s life. Nellie’s story serves as a reminder of the health issues faced by brachycephalic breeds and the importance of early intervention and appropriate veterinary care.