en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Boston Clinic’s Technology: A Life-saving Beacon Amidst Opioid Crisis

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:38 am EST
Boston Clinic’s Technology: A Life-saving Beacon Amidst Opioid Crisis

Immersed in the heart of Boston, a beacon of hope emerges for the city’s unhoused population, the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program (BHCHP). They have ingeniously implemented a ‘safe bathroom’ technology to tackle the rising tide of drug overdoses in their clinic’s restrooms. Orchestrated by local electrician John King, the system employs motion sensors to monitor when a person ceases movement, potentially indicating an overdose. This early warning system enables clinic staff to promptly intervene with naloxone and rescue breathing, thereby preventing fatalities from overdoses.

Combating Overdose Crisis with Technology

Deployed roughly seven years ago, the technology has proven its worth, with the clinic experiencing hundreds of overdoses but, remarkably, not a single death. This innovative approach to avert tragic outcomes reflects the clinic’s pragmatic response to a pressing problem, an opioid epidemic that is sweeping across the nation and claiming approximately 110,000 American lives annually. The issue is further amplified by the introduction of potent substances like fentanyl, escalating the danger.

National Adoption and Policy Implications

Despite the evident success of King’s system, its adoption outside the Boston area has been sluggish, although nearly 100 sites nationwide have now installed it. The efficacy of these systems poses pertinent questions concerning broader drug policies and the prospects for supervised consumption. While currently illegal under federal law, supervised consumption sites in New York City and a soon-to-be-launched site in Rhode Island have demonstrated potential in preventing overdose deaths, with zero fatalities reported so far.

A Broader Perspective

The BHCHP’s initiative, while addressing immediate overdose dangers, also underscores the need for a comprehensive approach to addiction and pain management. The crisis extends beyond public restrooms, permeating all facets of society, thereby necessitating a holistic strategy that encompasses medical education and promotes health equity, interprofessional education, and sexual and gender minority health. As we navigate an era defined by an unrelenting opioid epidemic, the innovation and resilience embodied by the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program offer a glimmer of hope amidst a national crisis.

0
Health United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Overlooked Role of Mental Health in Cardiac Care: Margery Quackenbush's Story

By BNN Correspondents

Former IMA President Alleges Verbal Abuse by Bihar Education Department ACS

By Dil Bar Irshad

A Month Without Alcohol: The Global Trend of Dry January and Sober October

By Geeta Pillai

Scotland's New Carer Support Payment: A Ray of Hope for Over 80,000 Individuals

By Shivani Chauhan

The Resurgence of Kodo Millet: A Nutritional Powerhouse ...
@Africa · 7 mins
The Resurgence of Kodo Millet: A Nutritional Powerhouse ...
heart comment 0
Windtree Therapeutics: Promising Preclinical Data Revealed for Heart Failure Treatments

By BNN Correspondents

Windtree Therapeutics: Promising Preclinical Data Revealed for Heart Failure Treatments
Dry Eye Syndrome Prevalence on the Rise in Germany, Reveals Heinz Nixdorf Recall Study

By Wojciech Zylm

Dry Eye Syndrome Prevalence on the Rise in Germany, Reveals Heinz Nixdorf Recall Study
Riley Salerno: A Beacon of Resilience in High School Gymnastics

By Salman Khan

Riley Salerno: A Beacon of Resilience in High School Gymnastics
Junior Minister Naughton Advocates for Expansion of Life-Saving Drug Overdose Programme

By BNN Correspondents

Junior Minister Naughton Advocates for Expansion of Life-Saving Drug Overdose Programme
Latest Headlines
World News
John Alexander Calls for Revision of Medical Timeout Rules in Tennis
49 seconds
John Alexander Calls for Revision of Medical Timeout Rules in Tennis
The Overlooked Role of Mental Health in Cardiac Care: Margery Quackenbush's Story
1 min
The Overlooked Role of Mental Health in Cardiac Care: Margery Quackenbush's Story
Scotts Valley High Triumphs Over Aptos in Basketball League Debut
2 mins
Scotts Valley High Triumphs Over Aptos in Basketball League Debut
FCC Adopts New Rules to Prevent Digital Discrimination
3 mins
FCC Adopts New Rules to Prevent Digital Discrimination
Former IMA President Alleges Verbal Abuse by Bihar Education Department ACS
3 mins
Former IMA President Alleges Verbal Abuse by Bihar Education Department ACS
Bayern Fans Protest High Ticket Prices: A Call for Change Amid Rising Costs
4 mins
Bayern Fans Protest High Ticket Prices: A Call for Change Amid Rising Costs
New York's New Year Event Sparks Concern Over Chinese Influence
4 mins
New York's New Year Event Sparks Concern Over Chinese Influence
A Month Without Alcohol: The Global Trend of Dry January and Sober October
4 mins
A Month Without Alcohol: The Global Trend of Dry January and Sober October
Clash of Titans: Guardians vs Titans in the Barbados T10 Cricket Series
5 mins
Clash of Titans: Guardians vs Titans in the Barbados T10 Cricket Series
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
33 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app