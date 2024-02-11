Bosnian Researcher Gordana Bukara-Radujkovic: A Finalist in the 'Medical Oscars'

Gordana Bukara-Radujkovic, a Bosnian researcher and pediatric endocrinologist at the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska, has been named a finalist in the 10th International Medis Awards. Often hailed as the 'Medical Oscars', these awards honor exceptional scientific research achievements in medicine and pharmacy across Central and Southeastern Europe.

A Study Born from Concern

Dr. Bukara-Radujkovic's work delves into the increasing incidence of type 1 diabetes and ketoacidosis among children in Republika Srpska from 2017 to 2022. The study, published in the esteemed Frontiers in Public Health journal, focuses particularly on the COVID-19 global pandemic years. This research has now earned her a coveted spot among the 18 finalists chosen by an international professional commission.

The Road to the 'Medical Oscars'

The journey to the finals of the International Medis Awards is no small feat. This year, 242 applications from nine countries were scrutinized by the commission, with 148 meeting the rigorous criteria for nominations. The competition is fierce, reflecting the high caliber of scientific research emerging from this region.

The Grand Unveiling

All eyes will be on Ljubljana on March 7th, 2024, where the winners in each category will be announced at a grand award ceremony. The anticipation is palpable, not just for Dr. Bukara-Radujkovic, but for all finalists, as they await the recognition of their tireless efforts and groundbreaking contributions to the medical field.

Gordana Bukara-Radujkovic's research has the potential to reshape our understanding and approach to type 1 diabetes in children. As a finalist in the 10th International Medis Awards, she stands on the precipice of international acclaim. The journey thus far has been marked by rigorous investigation and dedication, and now, the world watches, poised to celebrate her achievements.

On March 7th, 2024, the medical community will gather in Ljubljana, not just to honor the finalists, but to acknowledge the strides made in medicine and pharmacy. Dr. Bukara-Radujkovic's work on type 1 diabetes and ketoacidosis among children in Republika Srpska is a testament to the power of scientific research. Regardless of the outcome, her contributions have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the field.