Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82

The world of science mourns as Boris Naroditsky, the catalyst behind the Russian Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine, passes away at the age of 82. The news was made public by Anatoly Altstein, chief researcher at the Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Research Center, and confirmed by the center’s head, Alexander Gintsburg.

A Stalwart of the Gamaleya Center

Describing the loss as ‘huge’, Gintsburg recognized Naroditsky’s significant contributions to various scientific and organizational aspects within the center. His influence was profound; as Denis Logunov, Deputy Director of the Gamaleya Center and a former student of Naroditsky, labeled him the ‘founding father’ of the human adenovirus vector platform, a critical component in the development of Sputnik-V.

An Illustrious Career in Virology

Naroditsky’s impressive career in virology spanned several decades. He focused on adenovirus-based vectors since the 1980s and in 2002, he joined the Ivanovsky Institute of Virology, an integral part of the Gamaleya Center. Here, he served as chief researcher and later as deputy director for scientific work. Throughout his career, he penned more than 200 scientific papers and received over 20 certificates and patents for his ground-breaking inventions.

Remembering the Father of Sputnik-V

Naroditsky’s pivotal role in crafting the Sputnik-V vaccine earned him the Order of Honor. The Sputnik-V vaccine was announced in August 2020 by Russian President Vladimir Putin as one of the world’s first COVID-19 vaccines. It has since been administered to millions of people in nearly 70 countries, demonstrating an efficacy rate of up to 97.8% with no severe adverse events reported. Boris Naroditsky, the brilliant mind behind the adenovirus vector platform that served as the basis for the Sputnik-V shot, will be deeply missed. His legacy will live on in the countless lives saved by the vaccine he helped create.