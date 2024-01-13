en English
Boreout: The Silent Epidemic in the Workplace

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Caught in the inertia of the mundane, millions across the globe find themselves grappling with a malaise less discussed but as debilitating as its infamous counterpart, burnout. This is the state of ‘boreout’—a work-related ennui springing from a lack of stimulation and perceived meaning in one’s job role. Not to be confused with the exhaustion of overwork, boreout stems from an entirely different root: underutilization, monotonous tasks, and a feeling of one’s skills rusting in disuse.

Workplace Boredom: A Silent Epidemic

Recent data reveals that 35% of Canadian employees report experiencing boredom at work—a figure that could be extrapolated to other countries with similar work cultures. This isn’t just about the occasional ennui during a slow day. It’s about chronic boredom manifesting as the ‘boreout syndrome’, which can lead to physical ailments and a severe drop in productivity.

The impact of boreout isn’t confined to personal mental health. It can ripple through an organization, leading to employees quitting, decreased productivity, and chronic performance problems. The cost of boreout, thus, isn’t just counted in personal dissatisfaction—it directly impacts a company’s bottom line.

Boreout: The Underwhelming Workplace Experience

Often overshadowed by the narrative around burnout, boreout is the result of an underwhelming, unchallenging, and unrewarding work environment. As remote work becomes increasingly common, the threat of boreout looms larger. An unstimulating work-from-home environment can lead to mental numbness, an inability to focus, and feelings of worthlessness—further adding to the stress of isolation.

In a landmark case, a French perfume designer was awarded a payout after suffering extreme boreout at work, leading to a nervous breakdown. This incident not only underscores the severity of boreout but also highlights the need for its recognition and redressal in the legal and corporate spheres.

Recognizing and Addressing Boreout

Identifying boreout requires attention to changes in sleep, mood, and motivation, as well as persistent feelings of boredom, dissatisfaction, and disinterest in work. More than just acknowledging its existence, it is time for employers to take proactive measures to combat this issue.

Solutions could range from restructuring the workday and reducing organizational red tape to emphasizing ‘purpose’ at work. Providing employees with more varied and challenging tasks, opportunities for skill development, and fostering a more engaging and dynamic work environment could go a long way in mitigating the problem of boreout.

The conversation around workplace wellness needs to expand to include not just the risk of burning out, but also the equally damaging prospect of boring out. The future of work will have to address both these issues if it aspires to balance productivity with employee well-being.

Business
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

