Health

Border Forces Tighten Grip on Disposable Vape Importation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:43 am EST
The importation of disposable, single-use vapes is set to face stringent regulation starting 2024. The U.S. Border Force and Australian Border Force are ramping up efforts to intercept unauthorized disposable vapes entering their respective countries. This intensified vigilance is a response to concerns over the importation and usage of these products, the potential health risks they pose, and the thriving black market they support.

Crackdown on Disposable Vapes

The U.S. Border Force is actively launching a campaign to halt the influx of unauthorized disposable vapes into the country. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already refused entry to several shipments of vaping products from China, but the inflow persists. Pressure is mounting from advocacy groups urging the FDA to impose a ban on flavored disposable e-cigarettes, due to their popularity among American teens. The FDA is currently reviewing e-cigarette products and considering a new regulatory approach. A ban on all imported disposable vapes will take effect on New Year’s Day.

Australian Border Force Steps Up

Similarly, the Australian government has announced a ban on the importation of single-use vapes, effective from January 1, 2024. This move aims to curb nicotine addiction in children. Health Minister Mark Butler has labeled vaping as a major public health issue and disclosed the creation of a new Special Access Scheme for health practitioners to prescribe therapeutic vapes. The government is also planning to enforce stricter rules for importing and manufacturing vapes, limit the range of vape flavors, and implement pharmaceutical packaging on vapes. An additional $25 million has been allocated to the Australian Border Force to enforce these reforms.

Battling Vape-Related Issues

The federal government is not only banning the importation of all disposable vapes, whether containing nicotine or not, but is also allowing medical professionals to prescribe vapes as an aid in addiction recovery. This is part of a suite of reforms to roll out over 2024, encompassing a ban on individuals importing their own vaping products and on the import of all non-therapeutic vapes. The new restrictions also include conditions for vape importers, such as plain pharmaceutical packaging, a ban on flavorings, and a prescribed level of nicotine. The primary consumers of vapes are young people with 20% of 18 to 24-year-olds and 14% of 14- to 17-year-olds reported as current vapers. The potential for the vape ban to fuel the black market has raised concerns, with the Australian Border Force receiving an additional $25 million in funding to regulate the ban. Despite opposition doubts, state and territory governments have pledged their support to cooperate with the federal reforms.

Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

