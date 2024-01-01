en English
Health

Border Force Steps Up Interception of Disposable Vapes Amid Rising Health Concerns

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:49 am EST
Border Force Steps Up Interception of Disposable Vapes Amid Rising Health Concerns

As 2024 dawns, Border Force agencies in the United States and Australia are amplifying their efforts to intercept and eliminate any attempts to illegally import disposable vapes. The intensified scrutiny comes in response to the burgeoning nicotine addiction among the youth and the expanding black market that’s pouring in millions of flavoured disposable vapes from China.

Strict Regulations and the Fight Against Nicotine Addiction

Australia has taken a firm stand against the issue, implementing a comprehensive ban on disposable vapes effective from January 1, 2024. To enforce this ban, the Australian government has allocated additional funding and granted doctors and nurses the authority to prescribe vapes as a potential recovery method for patients grappling with addiction. However, stringent conditions have been established for importers, who are now required to obtain a federal permit and ensure compliance with the set regulations.

The U.S. Struggle Against Unauthorized Vapes

Meanwhile, the U.S. government finds itself wrestling with the uncontrolled influx of flavored disposable e-cigarettes, primarily from China. Despite having detained a record number of these products, the government seems to be fighting a losing battle as thousands of new flavored vaping products continue to slip through the cracks. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized a mere handful of e-cigarettes for adult smokers, and is still in the process of reviewing products from major companies.

Public Health Advocates Call for Stricter Measures

The surge in the sale of e-cigarettes continues unabated despite a record number of products being detained. The FDA finds itself handicapped by its limited powers to penalize foreign companies, and is struggling to complete a years-long review of applications submitted by manufacturers. Meanwhile, public health advocates are voicing their concerns, urging the FDA to impose a ban on all flavored disposable e-cigarettes, highlighting the seriousness of the issue and the potential health risks associated with unregulated vaping products.

Health
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

