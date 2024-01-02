en English
Business

Boots Offers Significant Discount on Oral-B iO4 Electric Toothbrush in January Sales

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
Boots Offers Significant Discount on Oral-B iO4 Electric Toothbrush in January Sales

As part of their January sales, UK-based retail pharmacy chain, Boots, is offering a significant discount on the highly-rated Oral-B iO4 electric toothbrush. The toothbrush, originally priced at £240, is now available for a mere £80, making it a more affordable option than its competitors, Amazon and Argos.

Advanced Features and High Ratings

The Oral-B iO4 is popular for its sophisticated features, which include an app for tracking and improving brushing habits, different brushing modes, and sensors that guide the user on the appropriate brushing pressure. These features have earned it positive reviews across various retail platforms. One reviewer on Boots’ website described it as offering the best clean they’ve ever had, while another hailed its impressive performance.

Health Benefits of Electric Toothbrushes

Electric toothbrushes like the iO4 are often recommended by dental professionals for their effectiveness in reducing gum disease and removing more plaque compared to manual brushes. This comes as a significant benefit for individuals with decreased mobility, such as those suffering from Parkinson’s or arthritis.

Criticisms and Other Available Models

Despite the rave reviews, some users have reported issues with the toothbrush’s battery life and the absence of a universal charging plug. However, these criticisms haven’t deterred consumers from purchasing the toothbrush. Boots also offers other Oral-B models at discounted prices, including the Smart 7 and the iO9. The iO9, priced at £225, uses AI for comprehensive brushing coverage and provides the most cleaning modes among the three models.

Customers looking to purchase the Oral-B iO4 can do so via Boots, Amazon, and Argos, with Boots currently offering the most competitive price.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

