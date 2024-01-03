Boots’ ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum: A Skincare Essential or Overhyped?

The pulsating world of skincare is a constant hub of new products, each promising to deliver a radiant, youthful glow. Amidst this ever-churning cycle, Boots’ ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum has emerged as a clear favorite among customers. Priced at an accessible £12, this potent serum boasts a trio of skin-loving ingredients – hyaluronic acid, squalane, and niacinamide – known for their hydrating and skin-rejuvenating properties.

High Praise and Stellar Reviews

Designed to breathe life into dry, dehydrated skin, the ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum has amassed over 2,000 five-star reviews on the Boots website. Users are effusive about its ability to leave skin feeling soft and well-hydrated, making it an ideal base for makeup application. One user even declared it a non-negotiable staple in their skincare regimen, favoring it above a significantly pricier serum they own.

Not a Universal Hit

Despite its popularity, the serum has not been a universal hit. Some customers reported less favorable experiences, finding it left their skin feeling excessively sticky and oily, without discernible improvements in hydration or texture. As with any skincare product, individual reactions can vary widely, underscoring the importance of patch testing before full application.

Other Star Products

Boots’ shelves are not short of other highly-rated products. The L’Oréal Paris Elvive Bond Repair Strong and Shiny Routine Gift Set, priced at £24, has drawn favorable comparisons to the high-end Olaplex range. Additionally, the No7 Future Renew Serum has been dubbed a ‘game changer,’ with customers praising its wrinkle-reducing and skin texture-enhancing effects.