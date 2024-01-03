en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Boots’ ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum: A Skincare Essential or Overhyped?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:21 am EST
Boots’ ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum: A Skincare Essential or Overhyped?

The pulsating world of skincare is a constant hub of new products, each promising to deliver a radiant, youthful glow. Amidst this ever-churning cycle, Boots’ ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum has emerged as a clear favorite among customers. Priced at an accessible £12, this potent serum boasts a trio of skin-loving ingredients – hyaluronic acid, squalane, and niacinamide – known for their hydrating and skin-rejuvenating properties.

High Praise and Stellar Reviews

Designed to breathe life into dry, dehydrated skin, the ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum has amassed over 2,000 five-star reviews on the Boots website. Users are effusive about its ability to leave skin feeling soft and well-hydrated, making it an ideal base for makeup application. One user even declared it a non-negotiable staple in their skincare regimen, favoring it above a significantly pricier serum they own.

Not a Universal Hit

Despite its popularity, the serum has not been a universal hit. Some customers reported less favorable experiences, finding it left their skin feeling excessively sticky and oily, without discernible improvements in hydration or texture. As with any skincare product, individual reactions can vary widely, underscoring the importance of patch testing before full application.

Other Star Products

Boots’ shelves are not short of other highly-rated products. The L’Oréal Paris Elvive Bond Repair Strong and Shiny Routine Gift Set, priced at £24, has drawn favorable comparisons to the high-end Olaplex range. Additionally, the No7 Future Renew Serum has been dubbed a ‘game changer,’ with customers praising its wrinkle-reducing and skin texture-enhancing effects.

0
Fashion Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
2 mins ago
Boots Customers Laud ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum for its Hydrating Power
Boots customers have voiced their approval of the ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum, an affordable skincare product that’s earning rave reviews for its hydrating capabilities and non-sticky texture. The serum, priced at only £12, is gaining traction as a reliable addition to daily skincare routines, with over 2,000 five-star reviews lending credence to its
Boots Customers Laud ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum for its Hydrating Power
Burberry Stock Downgraded Amidst Challenging Market Conditions
36 mins ago
Burberry Stock Downgraded Amidst Challenging Market Conditions
Lifestyle Compilation: From Love Languages to Fashion Trends
38 mins ago
Lifestyle Compilation: From Love Languages to Fashion Trends
Retrospection: The Standout Watch Releases of 2023
6 mins ago
Retrospection: The Standout Watch Releases of 2023
Sephora Unveils 2024 Birthday Gift Offerings: A Feast of Beauty Products
26 mins ago
Sephora Unveils 2024 Birthday Gift Offerings: A Feast of Beauty Products
Thermajane Offers 43% Discount on Fleece-Lined Thermal Undershirt
32 mins ago
Thermajane Offers 43% Discount on Fleece-Lined Thermal Undershirt
Latest Headlines
World News
Canadian Soccer Star Ashley Lawrence Nominated for FIFA FIFPro World 11
31 seconds
Canadian Soccer Star Ashley Lawrence Nominated for FIFA FIFPro World 11
Elfyn Evans: From Recovery to Contention for the 2024 Championship
1 min
Elfyn Evans: From Recovery to Contention for the 2024 Championship
Researchers Establish PET RANO 1.0: A New Standard in Glioma Imaging
1 min
Researchers Establish PET RANO 1.0: A New Standard in Glioma Imaging
Haiti Sports and Politics: A Time of Transition and Remembrance
2 mins
Haiti Sports and Politics: A Time of Transition and Remembrance
Boots Customers Laud ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum for its Hydrating Power
2 mins
Boots Customers Laud ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum for its Hydrating Power
Yale Researchers Identify Potential New Treatment for Osteoarthritis
2 mins
Yale Researchers Identify Potential New Treatment for Osteoarthritis
Westmoreland's High School Girls' Basketball: A Season of Returns, Commitments, and Prowess
2 mins
Westmoreland's High School Girls' Basketball: A Season of Returns, Commitments, and Prowess
Top NHS England South West Officials Honored in 2024 New Year's Honours List
2 mins
Top NHS England South West Officials Honored in 2024 New Year's Honours List
Chingiz Allazov: A Rising Star Poised for Greater Glory in 2024
2 mins
Chingiz Allazov: A Rising Star Poised for Greater Glory in 2024
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
53 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
55 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app