en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Boots Customers Laud ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum for its Hydrating Power

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:21 am EST
Boots Customers Laud ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum for its Hydrating Power

Boots customers have voiced their approval of the ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum, an affordable skincare product that’s earning rave reviews for its hydrating capabilities and non-sticky texture. The serum, priced at only £12, is gaining traction as a reliable addition to daily skincare routines, with over 2,000 five-star reviews lending credence to its efficacy.

Ingredient Spotlight: Hyaluronic Acid, Squalane, and Niacinamide

The ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum is supercharged with a trio of potent ingredients: hyaluronic acid, squalane, and niacinamide. These ingredients are known for their skin-nourishing benefits, working together to deliver intense hydration and plumpness to the skin. The serum’s unique blend caters to different skin needs, making it a versatile addition to any skincare regimen.

Customer Reviews: A Tale of Satisfaction and Concerns

The serum has been lauded for making skin soft and hydrated, serving as an effective makeup base, and offering a non-sticky texture. It has become a repeat purchase for many satisfied customers, some of whom prefer it over more expensive alternatives, citing its affordability and effectiveness. Others have found the product beneficial for areas beyond the face, such as the neck and hands.

Despite the high praise, there are customers who have had less favorable experiences. Some mentioned issues like stickiness and an oily appearance without noticeable moisturizing benefits. This divergence in experiences underscores the importance of individual skin types and personal preferences in skincare.

Other Beauty Finds at Boots

In related beauty news from Boots, shoppers have also lauded a £24 L’Oréal Paris Elvive Bond Repair Set as better than Olaplex, and the No7 Future Renew Serum for its anti-wrinkle and skin texture improvement qualities. These products, alongside the ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum, highlight Boots’ commitment to offering a wide range of effective and affordable beauty solutions.

0
Fashion Health
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
2 mins ago
Boots' ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum: A Skincare Essential or Overhyped?
The pulsating world of skincare is a constant hub of new products, each promising to deliver a radiant, youthful glow. Amidst this ever-churning cycle, Boots’ ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum has emerged as a clear favorite among customers. Priced at an accessible £12, this potent serum boasts a trio of skin-loving ingredients – hyaluronic
Boots' ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum: A Skincare Essential or Overhyped?
Burberry Stock Downgraded Amidst Challenging Market Conditions
36 mins ago
Burberry Stock Downgraded Amidst Challenging Market Conditions
Lifestyle Compilation: From Love Languages to Fashion Trends
38 mins ago
Lifestyle Compilation: From Love Languages to Fashion Trends
Retrospection: The Standout Watch Releases of 2023
6 mins ago
Retrospection: The Standout Watch Releases of 2023
Sephora Unveils 2024 Birthday Gift Offerings: A Feast of Beauty Products
26 mins ago
Sephora Unveils 2024 Birthday Gift Offerings: A Feast of Beauty Products
Thermajane Offers 43% Discount on Fleece-Lined Thermal Undershirt
32 mins ago
Thermajane Offers 43% Discount on Fleece-Lined Thermal Undershirt
Latest Headlines
World News
Canadian Soccer Star Ashley Lawrence Nominated for FIFA FIFPro World 11
25 seconds
Canadian Soccer Star Ashley Lawrence Nominated for FIFA FIFPro World 11
Elfyn Evans: From Recovery to Contention for the 2024 Championship
1 min
Elfyn Evans: From Recovery to Contention for the 2024 Championship
Researchers Establish PET RANO 1.0: A New Standard in Glioma Imaging
1 min
Researchers Establish PET RANO 1.0: A New Standard in Glioma Imaging
Haiti Sports and Politics: A Time of Transition and Remembrance
1 min
Haiti Sports and Politics: A Time of Transition and Remembrance
Boots' ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum: A Skincare Essential or Overhyped?
2 mins
Boots' ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum: A Skincare Essential or Overhyped?
Yale Researchers Identify Potential New Treatment for Osteoarthritis
2 mins
Yale Researchers Identify Potential New Treatment for Osteoarthritis
Westmoreland's High School Girls' Basketball: A Season of Returns, Commitments, and Prowess
2 mins
Westmoreland's High School Girls' Basketball: A Season of Returns, Commitments, and Prowess
Chingiz Allazov: A Rising Star Poised for Greater Glory in 2024
2 mins
Chingiz Allazov: A Rising Star Poised for Greater Glory in 2024
Top NHS England South West Officials Honored in 2024 New Year's Honours List
2 mins
Top NHS England South West Officials Honored in 2024 New Year's Honours List
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
53 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
55 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app